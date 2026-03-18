'A guy who was prepared to sleep in a cold camper van that kept breaking down in order to report on the races' – Tributes pour in following death of UK cycling stalwart Larry Hickmott

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Teams, riders, and brands recognise Hickmott's contribution to the domestic race scene

Larry Hickmott interviewing a British rider at a UK cycling race
(Image credit: SWPix)

Tributes have poured in from across the British cycling landscape for Larry Hickmott, a journalist who dedicated much of his career to covering British racing and died at the age of 65 on Friday.

Hickmott was born in Australia, near Perth, but moved to the UK in the 1990s, racing on the local circuits before starting to report on the races themselves.

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If you went to a race on British soil in the 21st century, chances are you’d have seen ‘Aussie Larry’ in his media bib, interviewing riders before and after the race. He wove himself into the fabric of the UK’s domestic scene, leaving a deep hole but also a lasting legacy.

A common theme across the numerous tributes has been Hickmott’s dedication, and the lengths he went to in order to provide the most comprehensive coverage possible cycle racing in the UK.

Phil Jones, CEO of Brother, which sponsored VeloUK as well as a number of British races, noted the “incredible contribution he has personally made to domestic racing, covering thousands of miles in his campervan and contributing thousands of hours in race reporting".

Hickmott started out handing out printed newsletters at races, as well as setting up his first website, Echelon-Velo.co.uk, in 1998 under the software company where he had his day job. British Cycling came calling in 2001, and Hickmott led the coverage of UK racing – including results, news, photography, and interviews – on the national federation’s new website.

Hickmott’s death is a significant loss to the sport of cycling, at a time when the UK racing scene is under pressure, with a marked decline in the number of teams and races in the past decade.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to Hickmott’s wife, Lynne, his family, friends, and colleagues.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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