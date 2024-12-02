Cyber Monday: Competitive Cyclist cuts prices sitewide - with 30% off Garmin, Specialized, Castelli and more

Competitive Cyclist has one of the most comprehensive ranges of bikes and all things cycling available in one place in the USA and for Cyber Monday, it has some impressive price reductions on premium items.

That includes not just clothing from Assos and Rapha, but Shimano and Giro shoes, helmets from Specialized and Lazer, and a whole range of big-name tech items from the likes of Wahoo, Garmin and Hammerhead.

The sale extends to bikes too, with the store offering up to 49% off a handful of gravel bikes from Cervelo, Pinarello and more. We've tracked down what we think are the best deals at Competitive Cyclist and our Quick Links below will take you to even more.

But if you are looking for something specific, and don't see it here, check out our Cyber Monday bike deals hub or our links to more detailed category deals pages at the bottom of this page.

Quick deals

🚲 Bike deals - Over 40% off Santa Cruz, Scott, Pivot and Yeti

💻 Tech deals - 33% off Garmin GPS, turbo trainers

👟 Helmets & shoes - Up to 50% off Specialized, Giro, POC

® Castelli deals - Up to 50% off a wide range of kit

🅰 Assos deals - up to 50% off premium Swiss clothing

The top deals from the Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday sale

Scott Addict RC 30 Road Bike: $4,999.99 $3,250.00 at Competitive Cyclist

35% off - A carbon road bike with wireless electronic shifting and integrated cables is a good example of a modern road bike. Short of carbon fibre wheels, it's pretty much all you could ask for on a superbike Christmas wish list. This one is available in sizes 52, 54, 56 and 61.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Glove: $69.99 $45.49 at Competitive Cyclist

35% off - I have had a pair of these gloves since 2022, and they're still going strong now. I gave them a five-star review then, and I'd do the same today. They're not the deepest-winter pair of gloves around, but for around freezing and above, they're perfectly adequate, with a DWR coating keeping the rain off and GoreTex Infinium blocking the wind.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX: $39.95 $31.96 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - I used to own this tool, and until I accidentally left it in my hand luggage and had it confiscated at airport security, it went with me on every single ride. The bits range from 2 to 8mm, plus a PH2 Phillips screwdriver bit and three Torx bits and a pair of tyre levers. It comes in its own case, and the dual-ended ratchet makes light work of road side repairs.

Silca HX-One Home Essential Tool Kit: $99.99 $74.99 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - For the at-home repairs, the Silca HX-One is a more premium set. In the premium wooden case you'll find Hex keys from 2 thru 10mm, plus two Phillips and two flat-head screwdriver bits, six Torx bits, and an adaptor.

Specialized S-Works Torch Lace Road Shoe: $350.00 $199.99 at Competitive Cyclist

43% off - We've talked up this deal quite a lot over the weekend so far, and for good reason. The S-Works Torch (with Boa) are the best cycling shoes in our guide, and although they too are on offer, the Lace here gets the better discount. The two pairs are based around the same design, the only downside to the lace is the inability to adjust on the fly, although they do in my opinion offer more comfort.

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 Mips Helmet: $299.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist

30% off - Another one we've talked up a bit this weekend, the Evade III MIPS was the fastest helmet in our wind tunnel test, and I gave it a perfect five-star score in my Evade III review. The best discount is in this red colourway but you can also get it in black at 25% off.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR Tire: $95.95 $71.96 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - Speaking of tests, when we took two-dozen road tyres to a rolling resistance lab, we used the Continental GP5000 S TR as our benchmark and it turned out to be faster than some time trial tyres, and by far the best all-round race tyre in the test (and therefore, on the market). The discount might be modest at 25% off, but it's rare to find it on offer in all sizes.

Garmin Edge 530 Bike Computer: $299.99 $199.99 at Competitive Cyclist

33% off - The Edge 530 may be old-hat now, but functionally it offers many of the same features as more modern computers, as well as a great battery life, clear maps, and the ability to connect to dozens of external sensors. It's as much bike computer as most of us need, and it's currently down by a hundred bucks.

Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Competitive Cyclist

36% off - The Neo 2T is another old-hat product. It was unveiled in 2019, and although it has been superseded by the Neo 3M trainer since, it's still a worthy feature in our guide to the best smart trainers, thanks to the pedalling analysis feature, its ability to run without power, and the added rumbling feature it offers. Others are better value buys these days at its retail price, but at this price, it's back in contention as a mid-range model worth considering.

Assos Mille GT Ultraz EVO Winter Jacket: $369.00 $295.20 at Competitive Cyclist

20% off - The Mille GT Ultraz Evo was given a five-star review by our reviewer back in 2021, and it remains in our best winter cycling jackets buyers guide as the best overall today. It's not a cheap jacket, but as with the Castelli gloves above, I've had one on the go for a few years already and it's still as good as the day it arrived.

