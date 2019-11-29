Cervelo R2 given 38% off in Black Friday bike deal
Save $1300 on a Cervelo R2 from Competitive Cyclist
Cervelo's R-series road bikes have always demonstrated a surprising stiffness-to-weight ratio, with the chunky BB-Right bottom bracket making for snappy power transfer and acceleration. The R2 is designed to help you mountain-goat up steep switchbacks, but also not to leave your lower back sore and tired after a long day on rough roads.
Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000 Road Bike | 38% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $3400.00 | Now $2099.00
The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm.View Deal
The R2 uses Cervelo's Squoval 3 tube shapes, which were first introduced on the RCA, and are said to provide a bit of an aero advantage while maintaining low weight and high-stiffness. According to Cervelo, the layup and tube shapes are 12 per cent stiffer at the head tube, 10 per cent stiffer at the fork and five per cent stiffer at the BB when compared to the previous generation R2.
There's clearance for up to a 28c tyre front and rear, and pencil-thin chainstays come together into a mono-stay, which is slightly dropped below the top tube junction to promote vertical compliance.
Competitive Cyclist has put together a custom build of the bike, bolting a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset and a Zipp Service Course cockpit and seatpost onto the bike, and finishing it with a Fizik Aliante R7 saddle and tubeless-ready Mavic Ksyrium UST WTS wheels. If you ride a size 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm frame size, Competitive Cyclist has lopped 38 per cent off the asking price for this electric-blue bike, and it's going for $2,099.
We've already seen loads of great Black Friday road bike deals at some unmissable prices.
