Black Friday deals on competing oversized pulley wheel systems

There appears to be a battle between oversized pulley wheel system deals on Sigma Sports this weekend, as part of the Black Friday weekend. Products from absoluteBLACK, CeramicSpeed and Kogel are all currently reduced by the retailer, and could be the perfect addition to a new bike you get from our Black Friday bike deals. All three are reduced by at least 30% from their recommended price.

Replacing your pulley cage on your dream bike could be just the thing to make it look great, and make shifting that little bit easier. The oversized systems are designed to reduce friction while shifting gear on your rear mech, and squeeze every drop of performance out of your pedalling. Each of the below systems is designed for different groupsets, so make sure you pick the right one.

Oversized pulley wheel system deals for Black Friday

absoluteBLACK Ceramic Hollowcage Pulley Cage | 30% off absoluteBLACK Ceramic Hollowcage Pulley Cage | 30% off

Was £519.00 | Now £363.00

The absoluteBLACK Ceramic Hollowcage is designed to work with Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 and Ultegra 8000 setups. It claims to reduce drivetrain noise by up to 60%.

CeramicSpeed OSPW Campagnolo Orange LTD edition | 43% off CeramicSpeed OSPW Campagnolo Orange LTD edition | 43% off

Was £479.00 | Now £275.00

The OSPW system from CeramicSpeed comes with coated bearings, and is a great upgrade for any Campagnolo rear derailleur which has a mounting sleeve. It is designed to reduce friction by up to 40%.

Kogel Kolossos SRAM eTap AXS Oversized Pulley Cage | 30% off Kogel Kolossos SRAM eTap AXS Oversized Pulley Cage | 30% off

Was £399.00 | Now £279.00

The Kogel Kolossos is a great upgrade for SRAM eTap AXS 12-speed bikes. The 14-tooth upper and 19-tooth lower pulley wheels lower friction on your chain.

These oversized pulley wheel (OSPW) systems are designed to get the most out of your watts when you put the power down by reducing friction where the chain comes into contact with your bike.

If you have already upgraded other parts of your bike and are looking for the new part that will complete the whole thing, then it might be worth getting an OSPW, as part of the Black Friday bike deals. All three systems seen above look great as well as performing to the highest level.

CeramicSpeed and Kogel have been making these extra parts for years now, and the systems have been seen on bikes in the WorldTour peloton. British brand absoluteBLACK moved into the market this year with its Hollowcage Carbon Ceramic Oversized pulley cage, which impressed us enough to make it into our Object of Desire series.

AbsoluteBLACK claims that its pulley cage is the "quietest, best shifting, aerodynamic derailleur cage design created to date", and that it will increase shifting precision. Meanwhile, CeramicSpeed says that its system's "three spring tension setting that allows for optimal setup based on riding conditions". Kogel's Kolossos, meanwhile, takes its name from the Greek word for a statue much larger than its original subject. Kogel says "besides reduced friction, this cage is built with shifting accuracy, gravel worthiness and chain retention in mind".

