Cannondale SystemSix now 43% off in huge Black Friday cycling deal at Rutland Cycling

The Cannondale SystemSix is an aero-race bike launched as the fastest UCI-legal road bike on the planet, Cannondale claims the 2019 model has among the lowest drag figures of bikes currently on the market.

At 7.8kg, it's not the lightest bike around but it is designed to be quick on flatter or rolling terrain, as we said in our round-up of the best aero road bikes earlier this year. Rutland Cycling in the UK has put the bike on sale for Black Friday, slicing a massive 43 per cent off the SystemSix in frames sized 54-58cm.

Cannondale SystemSix | 43% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3499.99 | Now £1999.99

Frame sizes from 54 through to 58cm still available at a major discount at Rutland Cycling. Now under £2000.00, this deal is unlikely to hang around. View Deal

The SystemSix is a fully focussed aero bike – 'the fastest on the planet' according to Cannondale. The boldly designed, thick-tubed features carbon aero bars, disc brakes and a unique internal cable routing design that allows 50-degrees of steering rotation.

The aero tube shapes take into account riders legs and, given that at speeds of over 15kph half the resistance acting on a rider comes from the wind, it's a bike that can bring benefits to all, from casual riders up to serious racers.

Rutland Cycling's black and red SystemSix includes a mixed Shimano 105 and Ultegra groupset, as well as a sturdy aluminium Fulcrum Racing 400DB wheelset

