Black Friday begins early for cyclists

Major international cycling retailers are beginning to launch their Black Friday deals well in advance of the official Black Friday weekend. As of November the 1st, the Black Friday cycling deals have kicked off in a big way with retailer Wiggle being first to launch, quickly followed by its sister-company, Chain Reaction Cycles.

If you're looking for some early Black Friday bike deals, you're in luck.

Where can I find Black Friday deals right now?

Cyclingnews has heard word that others are planning to follow suit in the coming hours and days, and we'll be sure to update this page as more sales begin. Here is the latest list of where you can find Black Friday cycling deals.

Amazon UK : Early Black Friday deals include 44% off SIS energy gels

: Early Black Friday deals include 44% off SIS energy gels Chain Reaction Cycles : Half price Shimano components

: Half price Shimano components Wiggle: 40% off Garmin Edge 1030

What are the best deals so far?

Black Friday UK

Garmin Edge 1030 | 40% off at Wiggle

Was £499.99 | Now £299.99

The best price we've ever seen on this product in the UK. As a navigational device the Edge 1030 does it all: from turn-by-turn navigation and warning prompts, to course creation and routing. Like its smaller siblings, it’s also compatible with Connect IQ, third-party applications and Garmin accessories such as Vector power pedals, the Varia Radar system and Virb action cameras. Garmin Edge 1030 reviewView Deal

Suunto Spartan HR | Save 34% on Amazon

Was £359.00 | Now £238.00

This GPS and GLONASS enabled watch offers optical HR, breadcrumb navigation, and a built-in barometric altimeter for accurate altitude readings. The screen is mineral crystal so it won't scratch and features Suunto's training load and recovery software. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | 36% off at Amazon

Was £299.99 | Now £190.59

This fully-featured watch from Garmin has largely the same feature set as the more expensive models, but it uses plastic casing instead of metal to help keep the price low. It supports Garmin's Varia lights and radar, can connect to power meters, control your music, and will even help you chase Strava segments. View Deal

Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II | 40% off at Wiggle

Was £119.99 | Now £71.99

The Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II is reversible, so you're effectively getting two jackets, and with this Black Friday deal, you're getting it with a 40% saving. It's currently available in all sizes across two (well, four) colours. View Deal

dhb Flashlight Waterproof Jacket | 55% off at Wiggle

Was £90.00 | Now £40.50

Winter is coming, and dhb's Flashlight collection is designed to keep you warm, comfortable, and most of all, visible on the roads. This waterproof jacket is available in three colours, all sizes, and there's up to 55% off. View Deal

Crankbrothers Y-15 Multi Tool | 40% off

Was £31.99 | Now £18.99

This neatly designed multitool foregoes the traditional fold-out design, instead, combining 15 different tools into a small triangular system. Now at over half price, it's a great treat to yourself, or perhaps a gift for the tool-wrencher in your life. View Deal

Selle Italia SMOOTAPE Gran Fondo Gel Bar Tape | 75% off

Was £19.99 | Now from £4.99

Stocks are limited on this one, but if you're looking for discounted bar tape, whether that's beneath another layer or not, you can't go wrong with Selle Italia branded kit at 75% off. View Deal

Black Friday USA

Orro Gold Road Bike | 45% off at Wiggle

Was $2,199.00 | Now $1,199.99

Available in two colours and all sizes, the fact that this bike is available at all is surprising, given the current bike shortage, but to get it in a Wiggle Black Friday deal is astonishing... snap it up quickly. View Deal

Prime RR-28 carbon - Disc | 43% off at Chain Reaction

Was $699.99 | Now $399.99

This disc-brake wheelset is available with black or white labels to best match your bike.View Deal

Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II | 55% off at Wiggle

Was $184.99 | Now $82.00

The Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II is reversible, so you're effectively getting two jackets for the price of... well, less than half of one. It's currently available in all sizes across two (well, four) colours. View Deal

Assos UMA GT Summer LS Jersey | 51% off at Wiggle

Was $121.00 | Now $59.04

If you live a little further south, then you mightn't need the deep winter jackets and tights, a long sleeve summer jersey might just see you through the chillier months. If that's you, then this women's Assos jacket is available in red across all sizes. View Deal

Schwalbe G-One Allround MicroSkin TL-Easy | 56% off at Wiggle

Was $78.49 | Now $34.00

Gravel cycling has taken a huge upturn in the past few years, and if you're seeking fast-rolling gravel tyres, then Schwalbe's G-One are some of the best. To get them at such a handsome discount is a bonus. View Deal

Science in Sport GO Electrolyte drink | 35% off at Wiggle

Was $37.00 | Now $24.05

Whether you're racing indoors on Zwift, following a TrainerRoad program, racing cyclo-cross or churning out the winter base miles, you should be fuelling that work with the appropriate nutrition. Energy powders can add up to pretty expensive work, so take advantage of this Black Friday Wiggle deal. View Deal

How it unfolded

Wiggle was the first to kick things off this year, launching its Black Friday deals on November 5th – more than three weeks before Black Friday itself. Within an hour, sister-site Chain Reaction Cycles followed suit, launching the first of a series of deals in which more deals will be added weekly.

The decision to launch Black Friday early isn't a new one when it comes to online retail. Amazon's deals have been live for over a week already, and in the cycling industry, for a number of years now, Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles have launched new Black Friday bike deals each week throughout November.

Luckily for us consumers looking to get some early discounts, retailers are mimicking this tactic by launching early again this year. As more and more deals become available, Cyclingnews will be bringing you our pick of the best in our ecosystem of ever-updating deals roundups: