Black Friday savings to be had on X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand at Wiggle
Folding X-Tools bike work stand, complete with workshop mat, now with 38% saving
Few purchases make working on your bike as easy as a decent work stand, although they can be very expensive. X-Tools' Home Mechanic work stand is currently just £54.99 / $72.59 in this Wiggle Black Friday weekend deal, which is a saving of 38 per cent on the stand's £89.99 / $118.79 RRP.
The X-Tools Home Mechanic work stand's clamp adjusts to hold almost any type of bike safely and securely, while the adjustable frame also folds down when not in use, and so is easily tidied away to save room or fit into your car for that important race weekend.
This sturdy model is an excellent addition to any rider's bike equipment, whether it's being used for cleaning or maintenance, and also comes complete with a workshop mat to help keep your decking, driveway or garage floor clean.
Check out Wiggle's full X-Tools range on their site, or check out our roundup of the best Wiggle Black Friday weekend deals.
