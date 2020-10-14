Amazon Prime Day deals: The most popular products from the entire Prime Day sale

We're in the home stretch of Amazon Prime Day, which ends at midnight tonight. Here at Cyclingnews, we've focussed (for obvious reasons) on what we know best: cycling! We've been continually updating our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, and bringing you breakout trends such as Garmin deals, Prime Day deals on books and GoPro deals.

But cyclists are people, and just because we shave our legs, drink tiny coffees and wear lycra in public, that doesn't mean we don't also appreciate the 'normal' products that 'normal' people buy. You know, things like toothbrushes, headphones, TVs and Echo devices.

So we've spent some time digging into the most popular products to bring you the absolute most popular deals away from two wheels this Prime Day, and outlined them below... Enjoy!

Most popular deals USA

Playstation 5

With such hype around the new Playstation, it's perhaps not surprising that hoards of people headed to Amazon to try and get a deal this Prime Day. Nobody actually managed to get one, but it didn't stop them trying. View Deal

Echo Dot | 62% off

Was $49.99 | Now $18.99

The 3rd gen Echo Dot has remained at this price since the clock struck midnight on Monday night, and at 62% off, it's unsurprising that people were interested. It's still available, so if you fancy hooking it up with a smart plug, and allowing Alexa to control your turbo trainer fans, then have at it... but be quick. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick | 26% off

Was $49.99 | Now $37.00

While we all used to sit down at 7pm each and every week to watch the latest episode of our favourite series, nowadays we don't let 'the man' dictate our lives, and we'll happily binge-watch an entire series in two days... remember Tiger King?!View Deal

Blink Mini HD security camera | 29% off

Was $34.99 | Now $24.99

With the option to set up a Blink Mini security camera in the garage/shed/bike room, this one will probably appeal to cyclists too. It shoots full-HD footage day and night, with motion detection and smartphone connectivity. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 (8GB), $104.99 (32gb)

There's not a Prime Day gone by where Kindles haven't sold by the boatload. This year, it's the turn of the Paperwhite, which offers up to 38% off depending on the colour and memory you choose. It's a pleasing reminder that we are still, in fact, an educated bunch who occasionally like to sit down and read.



*Dusts off Kindle from Amazon Prime Day 2018*View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro - No longer available

These were at $199.99 down from $249.99, however, the price has since risen once again - sad times.

However, if you fancy adding music to your indoor rides without upsetting your neighbours, you can currently get the older AirPods at 28% off, down to just $114.99.View Deal

Most popular deals UK

Anker SoundCore Live P2 | 40% off

Was £49.99 | Now £29.99

Our senior writer Josh took the plunge on these headphones a few months ago and he's genuinely impressed with how they perform. You can pair the left and right headphone to different devices so that one auto-connects to your phone and the other to your laptop. (Great for meetings when working from home) They never fall out unexpectedly, even over gravel terrain, and they've stood up to plenty of sweat on the turbo trainer. He couldn't be happier with them. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Wireless Earbuds: 40% off

Was £150.00 | Now £89.95

If the rave review above hasn't converted you to the budget headphone brigade, then this pair from Cambridge Audio takes things up a notch with Alexa control. If you set everything up correctly, you could literally tell your headphones to pop the kettle on as you rolled home from your ride. What a time to be alive. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | £89.99 8GB / £119.99 32GB

Up to 31% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.

As we mentioned in the USA section above, it wouldn't be a Prime Day without Kindles selling by the boatload. This year, the Paperwhite gets up to 38% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.View Deal

Echo Dot | 62% off

Was £49.99 | Now £18.99

Unsurprisingly, Amazon Devices have had a storming Amazon Prime Day, and this Echo Dot gets the same 63% saving as it does in America. At just £18.99, they're becoming really quite affordable, meaning if you really wanted, you could have one in every room of your house, paired with smart lightbulbs, and never have to touch a light switch again. Not sure why you'd want to, but you could. View Deal

Echo Show 5 | 50% off

Was £79.99 | Now £39.99

The Echo Show is a device that can double up as a tablet, an Alexa device, even a clock. It's a bit of a random one to add to your home - kind of like those old digital photo-frames... remember them? - but I guess the people have spoken. View Deal

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N | 75% off

Was £219.99 | Now £54.99

We'd like to say kudos to the oral hygiene of the UK that a toothbrush makes it into the top deals, but at 75% off, it's likely more due to the heavy discount more than a desire for cleaner teeth. Amazon singlehandedly improving the health of a nation... how kind. View Deal

Fire TV Cube | 36% off

Was £109.99 | Now £69.99

It seems that in the absence of the usual Prime Day Firestick deals, the UK has taken advantage of this deal instead, and decided to upgrade its living rooms to the Fire TV Cube. If you fancy doing the same, it'll mean you can stream Eurosport live without adverts. Quelle joie. View Deal

