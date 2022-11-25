Live
Black Friday 2022 Live: All the best deals for cyclists
Black Friday has officially begun! Keep this page open and you'll get the best deals as before anyone else
Alas, Black Friday has finally landed. Even though many retailers have had sales since as early as November 1st, it's unlikely that the Black Friday bike deals will get better than today.
If you're looking for the best discounts, you're in the right place and in good hands. You're with the Cyclingnews tech team on a page that represents something of a new approach for the site. Typically, live reports are reserved for our race team colleagues who do an excellent job of bringing up-to-the-minute commentary on the world's biggest bike races.
As you race to beat the competition to snap up the best deals in what is the biggest sale event of the year, we're hoping we can maintain the same 'excellent' level of coverage, sharing savings as we find them, providing analysis on whether heavily discounted actually means good value.
Whether you're looking for tech such as Black Friday headphones deals or the Garmin Black Friday sale, you're hunting for a Black Friday gravel bike deal, or you want to take your riding indoors with a Black Friday turbo trainer deal, we'll share all the best deals below as soon as we find them.
Before we start: to make it super easy for you to find the best Black Friday deals, here's a quick hitlist of our favourites:
Here are the quick deals in the UK:
🚲 Amazon: 38% off Garmin Edge 530
£259.99 £159.99
🚲 Wiggle: 42% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus:
£519.99 £299.99
🚲 Amazon: 41% off Camelbak Podium Chill 710ml
£16.99 £9.99
🚲 Chain Reaction: 70% off Fohn Polartec jacket:
£150.00 £45.00
🚲 Sigma Sports: 56% off Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket
£220.00 £95.00
🚲 Amazon: 49% off Garmin Fenix 6X Pro
£649.99 £329.99
🚲 Sigma Sports: 71% off Sportful Supergiara jacket
£235.00 £68.00
🚲 Rapha: 25% off sitewide
🚲 Evans: Get £50 voucher with £250 spend
🚲 Tredz: Deals on lights for road and off-road riding
🚲 Wahoo: 30% off Kickr V5:
£999.99 £699.99 and 33% off Roam computer at £199.99
Here are the quick Black Friday deals in the USA:
🚲 Amazon: 33% off DJI Action 2 camera:
$418.99 $279.00
🚲 Competitive Cyclist: 47% off Wahoo Elemnt Roam:
$379.99 $199.99
🚲 Wiggle: Black Friday sale with up to 60% off cycling kit
🚲 Jenson USA: 20% off any item with code BLACKFRIDAY
🚲 Rapha: 25% off sitewide
🚲 REI: No Black Friday sale, but 30% off in the 'Holiday' sale
🚲 Garmin: Holiday sale on watches, computers, smart trainers and more
🚲 Wahoo: 47% off Kickr Bike, 34% off Kickr V5 and 47% off Elemnt Roam
Looking first at cycling computers, there are some seriously good deals out there, especially in the UK.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus:
£519.99 £299.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
42% off - Starting at (well, near) the top end of Garmin's range. The Edge 1030 Plus was the former flagship until late this year when the Edge 1040 was launched. Despite that, this is still one of the most well-featured computers on the market, with a huge touchscreen, detailed maps and more metrics than you're likely to ever need.
Garmin Edge 830:
£349.99 £240 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
29% off - The Edge 830, meanwhile, takes the same level of functionality as the Edge 1030 Plus, but in a slightly smaller (and therefore cheaper) body. It still has the touchscreen, but it does have a slightly smaller battery.
Garmin Edge 530:
£259.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
38% off - The Edge 530 is cheaper again. It looks almost identical to the Edge 830, but it foregoes the touchscreen display in favour of a couple of extra buttons. Software-wise, though, it's functionally just as comprehensive as the others above.
Garmin Edge 130 Plus:
£169.99 £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
32% off - The Edge 130 Plus is the entry model in the range. It doesn't have a colour screen or detailed on-device navigation, but it can still help you get from a to b with its basic map and it can connect to your sensors to track your ride and your phone to flash up your notifications.
Fun fact: the name 'Garmin' was created by the smashing together the two founders' names. Gary Burrell and Min Kao.
First up, we'll talk tech:
The Garmin brand is never one to shy away from a big sale, and whether it's direct at Garmin's website or at other retailers such as Amazon, Wiggle or Competitive Cyclist, there's almost always a Garmin deal to find. It's for that reason we have a separate page dedicated to Black Friday Garmin deals.
The Garmin brand, if you're unfamiliar, is an American brand that specialises in GPS technology. It is a market leader in various categories, across cycling, marine, driving, golf and more. For cyclists, those categories include GPS bike computers, smartwatches, as well as peripherals such as lights and power meters.
To kick things off, I'll introduce myself. Writing this live blog currently is Josh, tech editor here at Cyclingnews. I'm ably supported by Will and Tom, both busy beavering away finding deals and updating our other various deal roundups.
Either way, keep this page open and you'll see the best deals as soon as we find 'em!
Or to put that into English: when we find some big deals, there might be a flurry of posts in quick succession, and while we're on the trawl for more, we'll ease off.
In a bid to test our early-winter endurance training, we intend on running this live blog from today right through to Cyber Monday. We'll try to keep the intensity in a solid zone two throughout, but we might get ahead of ourselves on the climbs and we can't promise we won't sprint for the town signposts.
And they're off! Welcome.
