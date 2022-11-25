Black Friday 2022 Live: All the best deals for cyclists

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Alas, Black Friday has finally landed. Even though many retailers have had sales since as early as November 1st, it's unlikely that the Black Friday bike deals will get better than today.

If you're looking for the best discounts, you're in the right place and in good hands. You're with the Cyclingnews tech team on a page that represents something of a new approach for the site. Typically, live reports are reserved for our race team colleagues who do an excellent job of bringing up-to-the-minute commentary on the world's biggest bike races.

As you race to beat the competition to snap up the best deals in what is the biggest sale event of the year, we're hoping we can maintain the same 'excellent' level of coverage, sharing savings as we find them, providing analysis on whether heavily discounted actually means good value.

Whether you're looking for tech such as Black Friday headphones deals or the Garmin Black Friday sale, you're hunting for a Black Friday gravel bike deal, or you want to take your riding indoors with a Black Friday turbo trainer deal, we'll share all the best deals below as soon as we find them.

Before we start: to make it super easy for you to find the best Black Friday deals, here's a quick hitlist of our favourites:

Here are the quick deals in the UK:

🚲 Amazon: 38% off Garmin Edge 530 £259.99 £159.99

🚲 Wiggle: 42% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: £519.99 £299.99

🚲 Amazon: 41% off Camelbak Podium Chill 710ml £16.99 £9.99

🚲 Chain Reaction: 70% off Fohn Polartec jacket: £150.00 £45.00

🚲 Sigma Sports: 56% off Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket £220.00 £95.00

🚲 Amazon: 49% off Garmin Fenix 6X Pro £649.99 £329.99

🚲 Sigma Sports: 71% off Sportful Supergiara jacket £235.00 £68.00

🚲 Rapha: 25% off sitewide

🚲 Evans: Get £50 voucher with £250 spend

🚲 Tredz: Deals on lights for road and off-road riding

🚲 Wahoo: 30% off Kickr V5: £999.99 £699.99 and 33% off Roam computer at £199.99

Here are the quick Black Friday deals in the USA:

🚲 Amazon: 33% off DJI Action 2 camera: $418.99 $279.00

🚲 Competitive Cyclist: 47% off Wahoo Elemnt Roam: $379.99 $199.99

🚲 Wiggle: Black Friday sale with up to 60% off cycling kit

🚲 Jenson USA: 20% off any item with code BLACKFRIDAY

🚲 Rapha: 25% off sitewide

🚲 REI: No Black Friday sale, but 30% off in the 'Holiday' sale

🚲 Garmin: Holiday sale on watches, computers, smart trainers and more

🚲 Wahoo: 47% off Kickr Bike, 34% off Kickr V5 and 47% off Elemnt Roam