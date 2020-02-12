Wiggle deals: Our pick of the best cycling deals in the Wiggle sale

Wiggle deals aren't exactly in short supply, but what can be a struggle is finding the wheat among the chaff, those hidden gems that are easily missed among a cycling sale that, at the time of writing, spans 5256 discounted products. Wiggle (along with its sister company Chain Reaction Cycles) is one of the biggest online cycling retailers in the world and is always likely to have overstock that they wish to turn back into cash, and that's where consumers like us can benefit. Regularly, last year's model of tyre or bike will be replaced by the manufacturer with something only marginally - if at all - better, yet the discounts applied can be hefty.

Today's best Wiggle deals USA

X-Tools Essential Torque Wrench | 36% off

Was $49.99 | Now $31.99

We won't bore you with the importance of a torque wrench. If you're considering adding one to your own tool inventory, then you can usually expect to spend upwards of $60, making this a deal worth taking advantage of.View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres | Up to 60% off

Was $83.44 | Now up to $34.48

Usually $83.44, the Schwalbe Pro One TL Easy Microskin tyres are tubeless-ready and for the 25C, they're $34.48. There is a 23C for cheaper, but does anyone run 23C tyres nowadays?View Deal

Rapha Overmitts | 80% off

Was $130.00 | Now $39.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS, XS and S sizes.View Deal

LifeLine TT-01 Trainer | Save 63%

Was $147.99 | Now $53.99

This budget turbo trainer from Wiggle is the LifeLine TT-01 magnetic trainer. Don't expect smooth road feel or extreme durability, but it might just be the cheapest zwift setup out there, besides going onto eBay, of course. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Men's shoes | 48% off

Was $300.00 | Now from $156.00

Three colours available, all at the same price, although limited sizes are available. If you're not fussy on colour, get yourself over to Jenson USA, where there are a few left for $69.99.View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | 48% off

Was $300.00 | Now from $156.00

The Giro Empire women's shoe is available in two colours and sizes range from EU36 - 42. While in the UK, the price varies by size, it's more simple for USA customers, who will get a price of $156 no matter their choice. View Deal

FSA K-Force 386Evo Double Chainset | 75% off

Was $720.00 | Now $179.98

A chance to save some weight by upgrading to to FSA's carbon K-Force crankset. This is a deal for tall riders as they are only available in 177.5mm crank length.View Deal

Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset | 46% off

Was $904.99 | Now $479.99

The Prime RR-50 is a disc-brake carbon clincher wheelset, complete with a set of Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres and inner tubes. For under $480.00, this is everything you need to get rolling on carbon road wheels. View Deal

Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Rim Wheelset | 46% off

Was $904.99 | Now $479.99

For the rim-brake purists out there, the same deal is available for you too. For under $480.00, you're getting carbon wheels, tyres, tubes and skewers. View Deal

Campagnolo Potenza Disc Groupset | 41% off

Was $1,633.43 | Now from $959.98

A Campagnolo deal isn't too common a find, and this one is a real gem. Hydraulic discs, 11-speed shifting, and all the common configurations available with the 41% discount. View Deal

Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer | 28% off

Was $1,399.99 | Now $999.99

The Tacx Neo 2 might've been recently superseded by the Neo 2T, but it's still a hugely capable direct drive turbo trainer that can rival most of its competition. The best part: it can be run without a power cord for your pre-race car park warm-ups. View Deal

Pinarello Dogma K8S Frameset | 58% off

Was $5,839.95 | Now $2,429.99

The Pinarello Dogma Suspension System delivers 10mm of compliance for better control and traction on rough surfaces. If you are still flying the flag for rim brakes this is an unmissable deal, and we can't find anyone beating it, besides a few second-hand options on eBay.View Deal

Today's best Wiggle deals UK

Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit | 64% off

Was £41.99 | Now £14.99

You've probably heard of - or even experienced - the damage sweat can do to your bike when riding indoors. This kit from Muc Off will combat that, and it's the cheapest we've ever seen it.View Deal

Rapha Overmitts | 80% off

Was £90.00 | Now £18.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS, XS and S sizes.View Deal

Gore Wear M GORE WINDSTOPPER Gloves | Up to 40% off

Was £42.99 | Now £25.79

Small hands? Great, here's a bargain just for you. Nobody else is beating this price, but it's limited to black colour and size small only.View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres | Up to 59% off

Was £66.99 | Now up to £29.99

Usually £66.99, the Schwalbe Pro One TL Easy Microskin tyres are tubeless-ready and for the 25C, they're £29.99. There is a 23C for a quid cheaper, but the ride quality will probably shake that £1 out of your pocket anyway.View Deal

X-Tools Essential Torque Wrench | 18% off

Was £36.99 | Now £29.99

We won't bore you with the importance of a torque wrench. If you're considering adding one to your own tool inventory, then you can usually expect to spend upwards of £50, making this a deal worth taking advantage of.View Deal

LifeLine TT-01 Trainer | Save 60%

Was £100.00 | Now £39.99

This budget turbo trainer from Wiggle is the LifeLine TT-01 magnetic trainer. Don't expect smooth road feel or extreme durability, but it might just be the cheapest zwift setup out there, besides going onto eBay, of course. View Deal

Green Oil Eco Warrior Set | 50% off

Was £84.99 | Now £41.99

Post-ride cleaning is key to keeping your bike running smoothly through winter. Green Oil's Eco Warrior set includes everything you need to make it easy.View Deal

Giro Savant | 50% off

Was £84.99 | Now £42.49

This is a great mid-range helmet now at a budget price. It features a MIPS liner for rotational protection and at 286g is a good weight for the price. Available in size small and in matt white.View Deal

Met Manta - 2018 | Up to 63% off

Was £180.00 | Now from £64.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets, and you can now have it with at least 60% off. Size 52-56cm only, and the best discount is on the white version. View Deal

Castelli Perfetto Light short sleeve jersey | Up to 50% off

Was £140.00 | Now from £70.00

The Perfetto from Castelli is a versatile piece of kit that's great for the cooler rainy summer days. It's a great deal with loads of colours, but we've found it cheaper at Tredz, who will also give you £5 off your first order. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | Up to 50% off

Was £259.99 | Now from £129.99

The Giro Empire women's shoe is available in two colours, although the price of the black is variable. With a discount of up to 50%, this shoe is no longer limited to those with deep pockets. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS | 25% off

Was £199.99 | Now £149.99

You can get the Edge 530 plus a few pence cheaper at Amazon, but then you don't get Haribo. It's also considerably cheaper on eBay, but you may have to forego your warranty if anything goes wrong. View Deal

FSA K-Force 386Evo Double Chainset | 75% off

Was £599.99 | Now £149.99

A chance to save some weight by upgrading to to FSA's carbon K-Force crankset. This is a deal for tall riders as they are only available in 177.5mm crank length.View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Men's shoes | Up to 40% off

Was £259.99 | Now from £153.99

Three colours available but the cheapest is reflective silver. Limited sizes are available, but there is actually a better price over at Sigma Sports, albeit with even fewer sizes available. View Deal

Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset | 42% off

Was £779.99| Now £449.99

The Prime RR-50 is a disc-brake carbon clincher wheelset, complete with a set of Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres and inner tubes. For under £450.00, this is everything you need to get rolling on carbon road wheels. View Deal

Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Rim Wheelset | 42% off

Was £779.99| Now £449.99

For the rim-brake purists out there, the same deal is available for you too. For under £450, you're getting carbon wheels, tyres, tubes and skewers. View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset | Up to 57% off

Was £1,099.99 | Now from £470.99

While the majority of variations sit at £549.99 - which is still half price - £470.99 will get you 175mm cranks, 52/36 chainrings and an 11-25 cassette. If the stars align on crank sizing, you should order the 11-25 cassette for £79 less, and buy an 11-28 for £51.95. An extra cassette and £27 in the pocket - lovely stuff.View Deal

Campagnolo Potenza Disc Groupset | 44% off

Was £1,444.99 | Now from £799.99

A Campagnolo deal isn't too common a find, and this one is a real gem. Hydraulic discs, 11-speed shifting, and all the common configurations available with the 44% discount. View Deal

Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer | 25% off

Was £1199.99 | Now £899.99

The Tacx Neo 2 might've been recently superseded by the Neo 2T, but it's still a hugely capable direct drive turbo trainer that can rival most of its competition. The best part: it can be run without a power cord for your pre-race car park warm-ups. View Deal

Vitus Zenium CRW - 2019 | 32% off at Wiggle

Was £1399.99 | Now £949.99

Available in Small and Medium, this Zenium CRW is a women's specific frame designed as an all-rounder with comfort top of mind. The full carbon frame and forks are complemented by Shimano 105 R7000 components including hydraulic disc brakes with short reach levers. View Deal

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset | Up to 40% off

Was £3097.99 | Now £1757.99 - £1849.99

Wiggle currently has the best price on certain variations, with the best deal seeing a 43% discount. Vanilla Bikes is the most competitive on price, so it's worth comparing between the two.View Deal

Pinarello Dogma K8S Frameset | 61% off

Was £4,674.99 | Now £1,799.99

The Pinarello Dogma Suspension System delivers 10mm of compliance for better control and traction on rough surfaces. If you are still flying the flag for rim brakes this is an unmissable deal, and we can't find anyone beating it, although there is an eBay auction for a 54cm worth watching.View Deal

Felt VR3W Women's - 2018 | 37% off

Was £2,999.99 | Now £1,874.99

The Felt VR3W is a disc-brake-equipped women's race bike. A carbon fibre frame is home to a Shimano Ultegra groupset and Novatec wheels. It's 56cm in size, so it's one for the taller women out there. View Deal

Vitus ZX-1 CRX - 2019 | 35% off at Wiggle

Was £4,599.99 | Now £2,949.99

A dedicated aero bike with deep-section aero wheels and a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset is pretty hard to come by for under £3000. Only available in sizes XS or XXL, take the chance if it fits.View Deal

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc 2019 | 33% off

Was £4,499.00 | Now £2,999.99

Carbon aero frame? Check. Shimano Ultegra 2x11 drivetrain? Check. Newmen Evolution SL R.32 tubeless-ready wheels? Check. Plus a 60Nm, 250W motor. Available in 56cm.View Deal

Wilier Cento10 PRO - 2019 | 45% off at Wiggle

Was £5,799.99 | Now £3,189.00

The Cento10 Pro from Wilier is an aero bike with plenty of race-winning pedigree. This version is equipped with a Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and Miche Syntium WP AXY wheels. Be aware the image doesn't match the spec on offer, but it's still a great deal.View Deal

