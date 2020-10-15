REI deals: Our pick of the best cycling deals from REI

REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is a member-owned cooperative with no shareholders, so every penny you spend with them goes towards their mission to provide the best outdoor gear as a sustainable business. If you’re in the States, you have access to REI’s very well stocked cycling range, which includes brands like Pearl Izumi, Cannondale, Ortlieb and the co-op’s own brand, Co-op Cycles.

As part of REI’s lineup of products for sale, there’s an outlet that’s never short some great cycling deals. Right now with winter on the way, there’s a great selection of discounted thermal kit from Pearl Izumi and Giro, including bib tights and winter jerseys and jackets. Other bargains that will see you through the coldest and darkest months include lights, electric bike deals and multitools. Plus there are some great road cycling shoes on offer.

To save you hours of trawling through product pages, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available at REI. Keep reading to grab yourself a bargain.

Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 Electric Bike | 24% off

Was $5,000.00 | Now $3,799.73

Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 Electric Bike | 15% off

Was $4,200.00 | Now $3,569.73

Sidi Genius SR7 Shadow Men’s Shoes | 20% off

Was $260.00 | Now $207.93

With a lightweight carbon composite sole with ratcheting buckles, these Sidi Genius SR7 Shadow shoes provide a precise fit and efficient power transfer.View Deal

Pearl Izumi Race Road V5 Women’s Cycling Shoes | 30% off

Was $160.00 | Now $111.73

These race-ready shoes feature Pearl Izumi’s Zero Distraction Upper Fit technology, protecting the soft tissue on the top of your foot, while the carbon composite power plates afford the stiffness needed to maximise on each pedal stroke.

Co-op Cycles Rain Jacket - Men’s | 50% off

Was $99.95 | Now $49.83

As the weather starts to turn, make sure you have a good quality waterproof jacket that’s breathable enough to keep you feeling dry and comfortable in the saddle. This rain jacket from REI’s own brand is just the ticket.View Deal

Pearl Izumi Pursuit Thermal Bib Tights - Men’s | 30% off

Was $160.00 | Now $111.73

Winter is on the way and that means it’s time to wrap up warm. These Pursuit Thermal bib tights from Pearl Izumi feature fleece fabric for warmth, a soft shell exterior that sheds water, and an Elite Pursuit 1:1 chamois for all-day comfort.View Deal

Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Thermal Cycling Jersey - Men’s | 29% off

Was $165.00 | Now $115.73

To help you stay warm in the colder months, the P.R.O. Thermal jersey from Pearl Izumi is designed to work as part of a layering system. It features a bonded neck, sleeve cuffs, and front hem, plu thumbholes to provide warmth without the added bulk.View Deal

Giro Chrono Thermal Cycling Jersey - Women’s | 24% off

Was $130.00 | Now $97.73

This thermal jersey is cut from Giro’s brushed-back, high-loft Italian fabric, providing enough insulation to keep the chill at bay while you ride through the seasons. Additional DWR treatment helps to keep you dry as well.View Deal

Topeak Ninja 16+ Multi-Tool | 31% off

Was $34.95 | Now $23.93

This 16-in-1 multi tool from Topeak offers everything you need to fix your bike by the roadside. Includes 2-8mm hex wrenches, T10, T15 and T25 Torx wrenches, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, two spoke wrenches and a chain breaker.View Deal

Nutcase Bike Helmet - Stay Geared | 24% off

Was $69.99 | Now $52.73

This helmet has personality in spades, thanks to the bold gearing pattern and double yellow stripes down the centre. Other colors and patterns are also on offer.View Deal

Planet Bike Shiner Front Bike Light | 25% off

Was $39.99 | Now $29.73

Planet Bike’s 28 LED front light has a maximum of 56 lumens to provide 180-degree visibility, three different shine modes, including flashing for daylight visibility.View Deal

Planet Bike Shiner Rear Bike Light | 25% off

Was $39.99 | Now $29.73

This 28 LED rear light provides 180 degrees of visibility in all light conditions, and has three shine modes to suit any occasion.View Deal

Ortlieb Micro Two Seat Bag - 0.5L | 26% off

Was $35.00 | Now $25.73

This compact and waterproof seat bag from Ortlieb has the space needed to store essentials, like a spare tube, patch kit and tyre levers, and comes in three colors to choose from.View Deal

Ortlieb Ultimate Six Classic Handlebar Bag - 7L | 25% off

Was $110.00 | Now $81.73

With 7 liters of storage up front you can bring a lot with you on the bike. This classic bar bag from Ortlieb is fully waterproof, durable and comes with a 5-year warranty.View Deal

Cateye ANT+ Speed/Cadence Sensor ISC-11 | 50% off

Was $60.00 | Now $29.93

When paired with an ANT+-capable Cateye device (or any other brand), this speed and cadence sensor can provide accurate tracking to help you with your training.

We’ve done our best to put together the most exciting deals on REI right now, however if you’re still looking for something good, browse the REI outlet for yourself, to cover all bases. Plus if you do find anything we’ve missed, don’t forget to share them in the comments.

