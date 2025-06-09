Recommended reading

New wheels, aero hacks, and an in depth look at that mad prototype Factor: Dauphiné tech gallery 2025

Two new bikes, a load of new wheels, and some aero mods on show as teams tune up for the Tour de France

Dauphiné tech gallery
This is my third Critérium du Dauphiné in a row now, in my capacity as sniffer-outer of new road tech. It's a wonderful race, starting in the very sleepiest bits of central France, but still amassing a real who's who of Tour de France GC contenders and stage hunters to keep the week of racing exciting from the gun. 

It has also become the primary race for spotting pre-release race bikes and new road tech before the Tour; teams don't want to risk using brand new gear at the biggest race of the year, and the sponsors don't want teams using new gear too soon, so the happy middle ground is that the Dauphiné becomes the first real test for a whole host of new stuff. As a tech journalist, it's probably a more enticing prospect than the Tour itself, rather madly. 

Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

