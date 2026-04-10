Skoda develops bike bell that can bypass noise-cancelling headphones, and then gives the technology away for free

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The clever dual-frequency design can trick algorithms and be heard from 50 feet further away than traditional bells

Skoda DuoBell bike bell
(Image credit: Skoda)

When you think about new, exciting and innovative tech on bikes, I bet you don't think about bike bells.

But today, that's about to change, as I genuinely think this is one of the coolest and smartest innovations I've seen all year.

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It's called the DuoBell, and it comes from car brand Škoda, in conjunction with the University of Salford. And what's even more incredible, the brand has decided not to gatekeep the tech but instead give it away to the world for free, to make our world a safer place.

Perhaps ironically, despite Škoda being a car brand, and driving and cycling often being at odds with each other, the problem this bell solves isn't one related to cars, but pedestrians.

Škoda says pedestrian accidents have gone up by 30% in recent years, and attributes some of that increase to noise-cancelling headphones.

Škoda's DuoBell exploits a weakness in said bell with a short, sharp sound that is the perfect frequency – 750 hertz – to bypass over-ear headphones' foam padding, and is short enough that the algorithm isn't able to process it and flip it before it's over. They then added in a second frequency at 2000Hz, which people actually recognise as a bike bell, and DuoBell was born.

What I love about this story the most, though, is that Škoda isn't gatekeeping the technology for its own profit. It is instead just giving the science away to the world for free via an open-source whitepaper, in a bid to make our cities safer. Excellent stuff.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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