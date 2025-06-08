Recommended reading

If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Jonas Vingegaard spotted aboard all-new Cervélo S5 at the Dauphiné

It’s the familiar story of aero tweaks up front, but without any of the common weight savings at the rear, at least from a visual standpoint

Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Critérium du Dauphiné has become the race in recent years to spot new bikes ahead of the Tour de France. Teams, on the whole, are unwilling to test brand-new equipment at the Tour itself, while sponsors want maximum exposure with launches at the biggest race of the year. As such, we get the annual festival of press officers being coy about what is clearly new equipment.

Coming into the race with one of the favourites, both for the Dauphiné and the Tour in the form of Jonas Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike have been spotted aboard a new Cervélo S5 in training for several weeks. 

Cervelo S5
You'd be forgiven for mistaking this for the old S5.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Cervelo S5
Tyre clearance doesn't appear to have changed. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

