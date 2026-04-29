Campagnolo Record returns with 13 speeds and a more affordable price point

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Record shares a lot of the same features as the top-tier Super Record, but costs a lot less

A Campagnolo Record 13 chainset
(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has announced the return of the Record groupset to its lineup today. Last year, the famous second-tier groupset departed the Campagnolo range to the disappointment of some longtime fans, having been a mainstay for several decades.

However, Campagnolo has now announced its return. The new platform will mirror the existing top-end Super Record groupset options, but the updated Record componentry is set to cost a lot less.

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