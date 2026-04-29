Campagnolo Record returns with 13 speeds and a more affordable price point

Campagnolo has announced the return of the Record groupset to its lineup today. Last year, the famous second-tier groupset departed the Campagnolo range to the disappointment of some longtime fans, having been a mainstay for several decades.

However, Campagnolo has now announced its return. The new platform will mirror the existing top-end Super Record groupset options, but the updated Record componentry is set to cost a lot less.

The current Campagnolo road lineup starts with Chorus mechanical rim and disc brake groupsets, Super Record, in various guises, then dominates the rest of the range.

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Campagnolo Record 13 will, as ever, slot in between the two tiers.

It is 13-speed, and has the same component structure as the Super Record 13-speed 'platform' that launched in late October last year.

The brand says this release reflects a new 'simplified approach'. It shares a lot of the same design language, component compatibility and shift speed as Super Record 13, with the key differences coming in weight, materials and finish.

Record 13 joins Super Record 13 as the only 2x13 speed commercially available groupsets, though one-by and double road and gravel equipment is now available as part of the Record 13 platform.

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This is also Campagnolo's first release since it released a statement in early February providing an update on internal restructuring at the company, refuting the rumours of mass layoffs that had circulated in 2025.