Tadej Pogačar has thrown the kitchen sink at his bike for Paris-Roubaix and I love everything about it

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No paint, mega tyres, raw carbon and a refreshingly sensible computer mount

Tadej Pogacars race bike
A slender margin of clearance for Pogačar's front tyre (Image credit: Will Jones)

I've already pulled together a speculative article on Tadej Pogačar's totally overhauled cobble setup for this season. The Slovenian superstar has swapped bikes and gone all in on bike hacks to give himself the best chance of moving up one place in the Paris-Roubaix rankings this year and taking his final Monument in what feels like a slightly inevitable victory (if not this year, then in the future).

The day before the Hell of the North, I managed to catch his bike at the back of the team bus, and in a frantic 60 seconds snapped the key details that make it such a wonderful bike to behold for tech fans. There are classic Roubaix mods like bigger tyres, but then there are some fantastic 'weight weenie' modifications like aftermarket thru-axles and a total lack of paint more or less anywhere on the bike or on key components.

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Tadej Pogacars race bike

It's quite the machine, and has been on an evolutionary journey from the first time he used the all-black machine at the Tour de France last year. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

One rock and it's all over; I didn't get a chance to measure the tyres before they were whisked away, but they are almost certainly 35mm wide. There's absolutely no room to go bigger. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacar&#039;s race bike

There's scant more room at the back end, either, but it's better than the forks. Continental released a new 35mm GP5000 S TR recently, which makes the decision to go bigger a lot easier, rather than having to opt for the slightly slower AS TR model. On his spare bike the rear looked a little smaller; a 32mm instead of a 35mm. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

His ENVE SES 6.7 wheels are now legal, with the rear being reworked to 65mm rather than the old, illegal 67mm. Interestingly, he's not running the 'Pro' models, which are slightly narrower, likely for better tyre dynamics with the larger rubber. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

There's nothing but a very light, matte clearcoat on the frame. The raw carbon shows through at key points, and I absolutely love it. Raw carbon is always cool, and sadly, it's gone away in recent years. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

The cockpit is slammed within the bayonet fork front end, with a 3D printed spacer to smooth the transition from bar to top tube. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

Just as at Milan-San Remo, he is running a whopping single front chainring. More aero, lighter, and with the hefty K-Edge chain keeper, it's probably more secure too. Unlike some other teams, UAE Team Emirates-XRG are running the standard Shimano Dura-Ace rear derailleur, though. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

The main body of the chainring is raw carbon, with the teeth secured to it to deal with the wear of metal-on-metal. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

Unlike many SRAM chain keepers, this K-Edge secures the chain on three sides. Only a really severe issue will force it off, and it could make getting it back on again impossible in the heat of battle. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

Aftermarket Carbon-Ti Thru axles and a colour-matched rear derailleur hanger are lovely touches. The Cable routing for the rear derailleur is incredibly neat, showing the hallmark of a detail-oriented mechanic. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tadej Pogacars race bike

Lightweight Elite Leggero carbon bottle cages hold lightweight Elite Fly bottles to not add any unnecessary weight anywhere. (Image credit: Will Jones)