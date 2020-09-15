Jenson USA deals: Save with exclusive builds and the Jenson bike sale

Jenson USA is one of the biggest online cycling retailers in the world. The California-based company has been catering to the American cycling community since 1994. Today, the company ships internationally, it has two stores in Corona and Riverside, and covers the needs of everyone from the fastest aero time triallists to the gnarliest downhill mountain bikers.

Due to its sheer size, finding Jenson USA deals is hardly difficult, but when there is such a vast quantity of cycling deals to sift through (there are over 1500 products discounted at JensonUSA.com right now), it can be tough to find the best.

Like many retailers of its size, Jenson USA is always likely to have overstock that they wish to turn back into cash ahead of the new-season releases, and this is where consumers like us can benefit. Regularly, last year's model of tyre or bike will be replaced by the manufacturer with something only marginally - if at all - better, yet the discounts applied can be hefty.

To save you wasting your days wading through the sale to sort the wheat from the chaff, we've brought along the Cyclingnews tractor to power through the deals and pick out the best.

Today's best Jenson USA deals

Colnago C64 eTap AXS | 30% off at Jenson USA

Was $13,000.00 | Now $9,100.00

Can you class a bike at this price a deal? Probably not, but we really really really want one. I mean, just look at it! On the off-chance anyone out there has $10k burning a hole in their pocket, we can't think of a better way to spend it. View Deal

Shimano SH-XC5 | 70% off

Was $150.00 | Now $44.99

This pair of women's shoes is more than double the price at most of the competition's websites. Sizing is limited to just EU36 and 37, but if that's you, then enjoy the huge 70% saving. View Deal

Foundation Bike Chain Cleaner | 50% off

Was $20.00 | Now $9.99

Probably not the cheapest bike cleaner available, but it's within a few dollars of the cheapest while being sold by a proper bike retailer, which means it won't fall apart after a single use. View Deal

Castelli Perfetto ROS | 25% off

Was $259.99 | Now $194.99

If you want to stay comfortable during dreary weather, then the Perfetto ROS is the jacket for you. Jenson has the best price on large jackets, although if you're a smaller rider, you can actually get a

better price over at ProBikeKit. View Deal

