Get ready for the Tour de France with these Amazon Prime Day deals
By Cyclingnews
Whether you're watching at home on the big screen or sneakily in the office, get yourself ready for the Grande Boucle
Two very big events are happening right now.
Firstly, for cycling fans, we're all counting down the days until the biggest bike race of the year: the Tour de France.
And secondly, for the general population across western civilisation, day two of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with the annual Bezos bonanza sending deal hunters into a frenzy as they look to save money on the big-ticket purchase they've been holding off on.
Here at Cyclingnews, we have a unique connection to both of these events.
The first we'd hope is obvious. We're a cycling news outlet and we're already counting down the hours to the grand depart. We provide detailed previews, analyses, opinions and stories from deep inside the Tour de France peloton.
The second - our connection to Prime Day - is perhaps less apparent. Of course, we've been spending the past two days with our waterproofs on pedalling through the Prime Day bargain basement in order to find the very best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals.
However, we're fortunate in that we also have dozens of sister publications in other industries such as tech, gaming, even gardening and pets! And they're all doing the same thing for their readers. With that, we have a unique insight into what's popular.
So to combine the two big topics of the week, we've collaborated with our friends in the tech industry to bring you a host of Prime Day deals that will get you set up so that you don't miss a single second of this year's Tour de France.
So no matter if you're comfortably watching Le Tour on the big screen at home, or sneaking a watch in the office when the boss isn't looking, we've got you covered.
We've already covered how to watch the Tour de France, where we explain the various streaming services that will be broadcasting the race, but here we'll go through the best Amazon Prime Day deals so you can maximise your experience on a budget.
Read up on the history of the race
The Official Encyclopedia of the Yellow Jersey | 60% off
Was £25.00 | Now £10.06
The self-proclaimed 'ultimate guide' to the history of the Tour de France, the Official Encyclopedia offers an in-depth look at the race's winners, battles, stories and more. View Deal
Sprinting Through No Man's Land: Endurance, Tragedy, and Rebirth in the 1919 Tour de France | 60% off
Was $24.95 | Now $9.99
Written by Adin Dobkin, this is the true story of how WWI soldiers turned to cycling and used the 1919 Tour de France to unite a country torn apart by war. View Deal
The First Tour de France: Sixty Cyclists and Nineteen Days of Daring on the Road to Paris | 17% off
Was $27.00 | Now $22.54
Written by Cyclingnews contributor, Peter Cossins, this book takes a deep dive into the 1903 Tour de France to uncover the adventure, mishaps and audacious cheating that took place. View Deal
The Official History of the Tour de France | 35% off
Was £20.00 | Now £13.09
If you want to learn the race's history, then look no further than The Official History. Published in 2021, it looks back through the ages at Tours gone by. View Deal
Watch the 2021 race
TV Deals
Watching the Tour de France at home? You'll need at TV for that.
Get yourself a shiny new TV to watch it on and ensure you capture every moment in the glory that is a 4K UHD picture.
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV | 40% off
Was $199.99 | Now $119.99
If you're looking to watch the race at home, but want to keep the spending to a minimum, then this 32-inch smart TV is a great choice. It uses the Fire operating system, so you can watch or stream the race. View Deal
Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV | 21% off
Was $379.99 | Now $299.99
This 4K UHD TV from Insignia also comes with a Fire operating system, but in a larger (50in), clearer (4k UHD) display. View Deal
VIZIO 75 inch 4K Smart TV | 13% off
Was $1,699.99 | Now $1,479.00
If you want big-screen Tour de France viewing, then this 75in TV from Visio is a monster. At this price, it's unsurprisingly feature-packed, it's smart, it offers a high-frequency high-quality picture, and... well... it's huge, so if you want to see every bead of sweat on Chris Froome's forehead, you're in the right place. View Deal
Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32-inch Smart TV | 16% off
Was £209.00 | Now £175.00
This 32in option from Toshiba has Alexa built-in and it offers a decent picture quality for the price. View Deal
Panasonic TX-55HX700B 55 inch 4K HDR Android TV | 10% off
Was £499.00 | Now £449.00
If you're not quite ready for 75in but still want a big screen to watch the Tour, then this Panasonic model with built-in Google Assistant should do the trick.View Deal
Streaming devices deals
Turn your existing TV into a smart one with the addition of a streaming device, which allows you to stream the likes of Eurosport or Flobikes live.
Fire TV Stick Lite | 37 - 40% off
USA
$29.99 $17.99 | UK: £29.99 £18.99
Allowing you to stream services such as Eurosport, NBC and Flobikes, the Fire TV Stick is an incredible low-cost tool to turn your current TV into a smart one and let you watch the Tour de France without having to awkwardly stream via a laptop and HDMI it to the TV.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | 46-50% off
USA:
$49.99 $24.99 | UK: £49.99 £26.99
Just like the Fire TV Stick Lite, this model gets 4K resolution for a better picture. Perfect if you have a 4K TV without smart functionality.
Laptop deals
No matter whether you're streaming your TV via your laptop, or simply want to keep an eye on Cyclingnews' live reports while you watch, a laptop is the ever-versatile tool that allows you to do just that.
ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6" HD | 20% off
Was $249.99 | Now $199.49
This laptop is a solid entry-level option at a great price. With an Intel Celerob CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there's plenty enough to watch the Tour online or check out the post-race interviews. View Deal
Acer Swift 3 13.5" 4K UHD PC | 28% off
Was $899.00 | Now $649.00
Stepping up in price, this Acer Swift 3 gets a UHD 4K display, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD hard drive. What that all means for you is that you can stream the race, browse the internet and do much more besides, all at the same time without the laptop coming to a halt. View Deal
ASUS VivoBook L410MA 14" HD Laptop | 20% off
Was £249.99 | Now £199.99
The budget option for UK readers is this VivoBook from Asus. It comes with a full Windows 10 operating system, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB hard drive, and a solid £50 off. View Deal
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6 inch Laptop | 14% off
Was £699.99 | Now £599.99
The spendy option for the UK is the Apsire 5 from Acer, with its sizeable 15.6-inch display. Sure, it's not a home cinema, but it's plenty big enough to pick out your favourite rider from the peloton. It comes with a solid spec, too, with a huge 1TB SSD hard drive, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. View Deal
Heaphones deals
If you're sneaking a watch of the Tour de France at the office and can't have Carlton Kirby blaring out through the speakers, then the best solution is a pair of headphones, keeping the commentary to yourself.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | 22% off
Was $49.99 | Now $39.00
They were already a good price, but there's currently an extra $10.99 off. What's more, they'll work nicely on the bike too, since they will sit around your neck and prevent them from falling or being lost. View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro | 24% off
Was $249.99 | Now $189.99
With active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro will help you to immerse yourself within the race. Of course if you're sneaking a listen in the office, switch to Transparency mode so you can remain connected with the world around you.View Deal
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | 34% off
Was £50.00 | Now £32.99
These wireless Sony headphones come with a whopping 35-hour battery life and only need 10 minutes of Quick Charge for 90 minutes of playback. So even if you're the most forgetful person when it comes to keeping your devices charged, you don't have to worry about missing out if you run out of juice.View Deal
Join the race
Ok, so you can't actually join the Tour de France. That is unless you are a pro cyclist riding for one of the 23 teams invited to the race. But if you're already inspired by the Tour and want to get out and ride, we've got a whole host of deals roundups to help you get out onto two wheels without breaking the bank.
