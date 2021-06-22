Get ready for the Tour de France with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Two very big events are happening right now.

Firstly, for cycling fans, we're all counting down the days until the biggest bike race of the year: the Tour de France.

And secondly, for the general population across western civilisation, day two of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with the annual Bezos bonanza sending deal hunters into a frenzy as they look to save money on the big-ticket purchase they've been holding off on.

Here at Cyclingnews, we have a unique connection to both of these events.

The first we'd hope is obvious. We're a cycling news outlet and we're already counting down the hours to the grand depart. We provide detailed previews, analyses, opinions and stories from deep inside the Tour de France peloton.

The second - our connection to Prime Day - is perhaps less apparent. Of course, we've been spending the past two days with our waterproofs on pedalling through the Prime Day bargain basement in order to find the very best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals.

However, we're fortunate in that we also have dozens of sister publications in other industries such as tech, gaming, even gardening and pets! And they're all doing the same thing for their readers. With that, we have a unique insight into what's popular.

So to combine the two big topics of the week, we've collaborated with our friends in the tech industry to bring you a host of Prime Day deals that will get you set up so that you don't miss a single second of this year's Tour de France.

So no matter if you're comfortably watching Le Tour on the big screen at home, or sneaking a watch in the office when the boss isn't looking, we've got you covered.

We've already covered how to watch the Tour de France, where we explain the various streaming services that will be broadcasting the race, but here we'll go through the best Amazon Prime Day deals so you can maximise your experience on a budget.

Read up on the history of the race

The Official History of the Tour de France | 35% off

Was £20.00 | Now £13.09

If you want to learn the race's history, then look no further than The Official History. Published in 2021, it looks back through the ages at Tours gone by. View Deal

Watch the 2021 race

TV Deals

Watching the Tour de France at home? You'll need at TV for that.

Get yourself a shiny new TV to watch it on and ensure you capture every moment in the glory that is a 4K UHD picture.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV | 40% off

Was $199.99 | Now $119.99

If you're looking to watch the race at home, but want to keep the spending to a minimum, then this 32-inch smart TV is a great choice. It uses the Fire operating system, so you can watch or stream the race. View Deal

VIZIO 75 inch 4K Smart TV | 13% off

Was $1,699.99 | Now $1,479.00

If you want big-screen Tour de France viewing, then this 75in TV from Visio is a monster. At this price, it's unsurprisingly feature-packed, it's smart, it offers a high-frequency high-quality picture, and... well... it's huge, so if you want to see every bead of sweat on Chris Froome's forehead, you're in the right place. View Deal

Panasonic TX-55HX700B 55 inch 4K HDR Android TV | 10% off

Was £499.00 | Now £449.00

If you're not quite ready for 75in but still want a big screen to watch the Tour, then this Panasonic model with built-in Google Assistant should do the trick.View Deal

Streaming devices deals

Turn your existing TV into a smart one with the addition of a streaming device, which allows you to stream the likes of Eurosport or Flobikes live.

Fire TV Stick Lite | 37 - 40% off

USA $29.99 $17.99 | UK: £29.99 £18.99

Allowing you to stream services such as Eurosport, NBC and Flobikes, the Fire TV Stick is an incredible low-cost tool to turn your current TV into a smart one and let you watch the Tour de France without having to awkwardly stream via a laptop and HDMI it to the TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | 46-50% off

USA: $49.99 $24.99 | UK: £49.99 £26.99

Just like the Fire TV Stick Lite, this model gets 4K resolution for a better picture. Perfect if you have a 4K TV without smart functionality.

Laptop deals

No matter whether you're streaming your TV via your laptop, or simply want to keep an eye on Cyclingnews' live reports while you watch, a laptop is the ever-versatile tool that allows you to do just that.

ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6" HD | 20% off

Was $249.99 | Now $199.49

This laptop is a solid entry-level option at a great price. With an Intel Celerob CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there's plenty enough to watch the Tour online or check out the post-race interviews. View Deal

Acer Swift 3 13.5" 4K UHD PC | 28% off

Was $899.00 | Now $649.00

Stepping up in price, this Acer Swift 3 gets a UHD 4K display, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD hard drive. What that all means for you is that you can stream the race, browse the internet and do much more besides, all at the same time without the laptop coming to a halt. View Deal

ASUS VivoBook L410MA 14" HD Laptop | 20% off

Was £249.99 | Now £199.99

The budget option for UK readers is this VivoBook from Asus. It comes with a full Windows 10 operating system, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB hard drive, and a solid £50 off. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6 inch Laptop | 14% off

Was £699.99 | Now £599.99

The spendy option for the UK is the Apsire 5 from Acer, with its sizeable 15.6-inch display. Sure, it's not a home cinema, but it's plenty big enough to pick out your favourite rider from the peloton. It comes with a solid spec, too, with a huge 1TB SSD hard drive, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. View Deal

Heaphones deals

If you're sneaking a watch of the Tour de France at the office and can't have Carlton Kirby blaring out through the speakers, then the best solution is a pair of headphones, keeping the commentary to yourself.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | 22% off

Was $49.99 | Now $39.00

They were already a good price, but there's currently an extra $10.99 off. What's more, they'll work nicely on the bike too, since they will sit around your neck and prevent them from falling or being lost. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | 24% off

Was $249.99 | Now $189.99

With active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro will help you to immerse yourself within the race. Of course if you're sneaking a listen in the office, switch to Transparency mode so you can remain connected with the world around you.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | 34% off

Was £50.00 | Now £32.99

These wireless Sony headphones come with a whopping 35-hour battery life and only need 10 minutes of Quick Charge for 90 minutes of playback. So even if you're the most forgetful person when it comes to keeping your devices charged, you don't have to worry about missing out if you run out of juice.View Deal

Join the race

