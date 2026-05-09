'We could have easily been on the left and it would have been us' – Netcompany Ineos benefit from Giro d'Italia crash chaos as Egan Bernal moves up to third on GC

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Director of Racing Geraint Thomas says former winner 'lives for the big, big races' and 'he's still got more to come' 

BURGAS, BULGARIA - MAY 09: Egan Bernal of Colombia and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) at the start of stage 2 in Burgas (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a mass crash shook up the Giro d'Italia on stage 2, one of the teams to come out with a net positive was Netcompany Ineos, with their GC leaders Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman managing to nab six and four bonus seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre, bumping them up to third and fourth overall.

The incident that changed the whole complexion of the race happened with 23km to go on a wet descent, with five UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders coming down and a whole host of other riders going with them, but the British team avoided the crash entirely.

Speaking at a contrastingly upbeat team bus – compared to many of their rivals – Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said this was simply a matter of luck, with their eight riders all taking spots on the inside of the right-hand band, while the crash occurred on the left as one UAE rider slid out near the front and sent a ripple through the peloton.

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