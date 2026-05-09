'We could have easily been on the left and it would have been us' – Netcompany Ineos benefit from Giro d'Italia crash chaos as Egan Bernal moves up to third on GC

As a mass crash shook up the Giro d'Italia on stage 2, one of the teams to come out with a net positive was Netcompany Ineos, with their GC leaders Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman managing to nab six and four bonus seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre, bumping them up to third and fourth overall.

The incident that changed the whole complexion of the race happened with 23km to go on a wet descent, with five UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders coming down and a whole host of other riders going with them, but the British team avoided the crash entirely.

Speaking at a contrastingly upbeat team bus – compared to many of their rivals – Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said this was simply a matter of luck, with their eight riders all taking spots on the inside of the right-hand band, while the crash occurred on the left as one UAE rider slid out near the front and sent a ripple through the peloton.

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"It just looked like a super slippery part of the road. From the TV, you could see the UAE guy in second place just slid out and then it's just a huge pile up," said Thomas outside the team bus to Cyclingnews and Feltet.

"Everyone's drag racing, with the crunch corner coming up, and then it's just a big wipeout. You can see everyone going when they touch the brakes; it's really not nice to see.

"But, from a selfish point of view, it's really lucky that we were all on the right, because we could have easily been on the left, and it would have been us. I just hope everyone's alright; it looked like there were a lot who were quite hurt."

Thomas knows all too well how a Grand Tour campaign can go up in smoke in one of the early stages, having crashed in the neutral zone of stage 3 at the 2020 race due to a bidon on the road and abandoned one day later.

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At least three riders have abandoned the race already after the incident, but Thomas hated to see a former teammate and compatriot endure a similar fate to his six years prior as UAE's Adam Yates hit the ground hard and emerged with a mud-covered face and a bloodied ear. He finished 13:46 down on the lead group with his GC bid over.

"It's never nice, especially when you know him. His GC is done now, it's just so unfortunate, but at the same time, you know, as Steve Peters [renowned sports psychiatrist famed for working with several British cycling stars] would say, 'life's not fair'," said Thomas.

"It is what it is, get on with it. It's harsh, and you put a lot of work in, [but] I've been in that position before in 2020, and it was all done and dusted."