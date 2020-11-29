Five of the best Wiggle Black Friday deals that are still available today

The sales bonanza that is Black Friday may be over and done with for another year, but there are still deals left over from the big day in the run-up to Cyber Monday.

Retailers were always going to be hard-pressed to sell all of their discounted items in one day, so the sales have continued through the weekend, and we've found the best of them and compiled them across Cyclingnews.

While some items will be limited in size and colour, we've done our best to find a wide range of good deals that aren't just limited to XXS size or garish colourways. Here, we bring you the best Black Friday hangover deals that Wiggle have to offer.

Keep reading for the roundup of discounts , and yes, we admit, there are more than five deals here, you'll find five for the UK and five for the USA. However, savvy shoppers will notice that all the below deals are actually available in both territories.

And when you're done here, feel free to check around Cyclingnews for the latest Cyber Monday deals.

Wiggle Black Friday UK

Muc-Off Matt Finish Care Kit | 40% off

Was £29.99 | Now £17.99

Keep your frame looking good as new with this Muc-Off care kit, featuring Nano Tech bike cleaner, Matt Finish detailer, a microcell sponge and microfibre cloth. The bike cleaner is completely biodegradable and free from harmful solvents, and is even safe to use with disc rotors and brake pads.View Deal

Kask Valegro helmet | 44% off

Was £179.00 | Now £99.00

This is the best price we've ever seen on this product in the UK. This light and airy helmet has been worn to Grand Tour success by Team Ineos, and it's a great all-rounder for cyclists of all disciplines.View Deal

Castelli Velocissimo ROS Jacket | 30% off

Was £190.00 | Now £133.00

This one's proven a particularly popular deal over the Black Friday weekend, but thankfully it seems Wiggle stocked up, as they still have plenty available. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off

Was £199.99 | Now £149.99

The Edge 520 Plus comes with advanced mapping and a better processor than its predecessor, and it's available here with 25% off. Although, if Wiggle were to sell out, the same deal is also available at Amazon.

Wiggle Black Friday USA

dhb Aeron Winter Weight Merino Sock | 20% off

Was $16.50 | Now $13.20

These Merino wool socks from dhb are a great way to keep your toes toasty this winter. You can have them in any of eight colours and all sizes.View Deal

Science in Sport GO Electrolyte drink | 45% off

Was $37.00 | Now $19.99

Whether you're racing indoors on Zwift, following a TrainerRoad program, racing cyclocross or churning out the winter base miles, you should be fuelling that work with the appropriate nutrition. Energy powders can add up to a pretty expensive menu del dia, so take advantage of this Cyber Monday Wiggle deal. View Deal

Assos UMA GT Summer LS Jersey | 51% off

Was $121.00 | Now $59.04

Stocks are getting low on this one, such is the popularity, but if you act fast, you'll grab yourself some great Assos clothing with more than half off. View Deal

