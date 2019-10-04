Black Friday cycling deals: when and where will I find the best cycling deals?

Black Friday Cycling deals are already available! As we predicted, many retailers have chosen to kick off their Black Friday bike sale early, treating Black Friday as a month-long event, and huge discounts are already available on a wide range of cycling tech.

The retailers that have already launched their Black Friday sales are:

Wiggle

Chain Reaction Cycles

Tredz

Rutland Cycling

Here at Cyclingnews, we are dedicated to finding the best Black Friday cycling deals. No longer are cyclists around the world wondering if there will be any good Black Friday cycling deals. Instead, we're all holding fire on that big-ticket purchase, expecting to save ourselves a bit of cash. Thankfully, we don't need to wait any longer, as Black Friday is in full swing and hundreds of cut-price cycling products are available today.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

We can't say for certain but in previous years, retailers' deals have lasted until the end of Cyber Monday - which of course, follows three days later. However, each individual deal will be subject to available stock - once it's gone, it's gone!

What products are discounted on Black Friday?

Black Friday cycling deals aren't limited to any product, in particular. Judging by what's already available this year, and by our memory of previous years' Black Friday sales, you'll undoubtedly see deals on brands such as Specialized, Wahoo, Trek and Rapha, along with discounts across all products.

While deals are already available, we expect the whole of Black Friday weekend will be awash with even more road bike deals, cheap helmet deals, GoPro deals and more, so unless you fancy some serious multi-tabbing - keeping an eye on every Black Friday sale on the 'net - just bookmark this page and we'll handpick the biggest Black Friday cycling deals. For those in the northern hemisphere, this is the perfect time of year to pick up a turbo trainer deal, and it's an equally good time to save some money on lights.

Thankfully, if you can't wait, Black Friday cycling deals are already available, so have a scroll to see what we've found.

Black Friday road bike deals

Without doubt, there will be some fantastic road bike deals available over Black Friday weekend, but if you're looking for something today, there are already a huge number of deals available in early Black Friday sales, and end of summer sales.

Retailers will use Black Friday cycling deals to clear out their warehouses ahead of an influx of new bikes for the 2020 season. Below, you'll find a couple of this week's best deals, but if you're looking for more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday road bike deals, where we have the best available prices for some of the most popular road bikes.

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019

Was £1749.99 | Now £1309.00

This is one of the best deals available right now (in our humble opinion). A Shimano 105 equipped carbon fibre frame, although, Giant's Conduct SL brakes won't be for everyone. View Deal

Specialized Allez Elite 105 2019

Was £1,050.00 | Now £799.00

With 24% off this 105-equipped Allez Elite is a great deal for a reliable entry-level bike. Available in 54cm and 56cm sizes.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019

Was £4500.00 | Now £3250.00

The Tarmac is one of the most popular, well renowned race-ready road bikes, and for good reason. This 2019 Tarmac Expert features a carbon frame paired with Roval CL50 carbon clincher wheels, and a Shimano Ultegra groupset. View Deal

Helmet deals

If you're trying to save some money on a cycling helmet, you should never do so at the expense of quality, and Cyclingnews would advise against buying second hand or from an unknown brand. Therefore, buying a discounted brand-name helmet on Black Friday is a good way to ensure safety while saving money.



If you're looking for a deal, you don't necessarily need to wait until Black Friday, as we have a dedicated Black Friday helmet deals page where we've collated today's latest deals ahead of Black Friday.

Met Manta Road Helmet

Was £180.00 | Now £64.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With well over 60% off, this deal will rival anything you find on Black Friday.View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - White

Was £149.00 | Now £74.99

Better known for its eyewear, Oakley helmets are more than worth a look. This ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets available. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to want it in white. View Deal

GoPro

Whether you fancy yourself as the next YouTube vlogging sensation or you simply want evidence in the event of driver-aggravation, a GoPro is likely to be your first choice action camera brand. Our GoPro needs will be different to other sports - battery life, low-light quality and mounting options are likely to be more important than dive depth, for example - so we've considered that when finding deals for you.

Our roundup of the best Black Friday GoPro deals will provide you with the tools to decide which GoPro you need, along with the best deals available today.

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Was £379.99 | Now £287.29

With the recent launch of the Hero 8 from GoPro, the Hero 7 Black is now widely discounted, but the best deal we're able to find is at Amazon, where you can currently find a 29% reduction. View Deal

Turbo Trainers

While a turbo trainer sees a popularity increase during winter months, that's not to say they are exclusive to colder, rainy days. The training structure achievable with a turbo trainer eliminates junk miles and ensures every moment in the saddle is tailored to achieving performance benefits.

That's not all, with the ever-present danger of riding on the roads, more people are looking for alternatives, and getting your cycling fix indoors has recently become a more enjoyable process with the advent of interactive apps such as Zwift.

If you're looking to save money, check out our overview of the cheapest Zwift setups available, but here a few of this week's best turbo trainer deals.

CycleOps Basic Mag Kit

Was £195.00 | Now £89.99

The CycleOps Basic Mag Kit is everything you need to begin indoor training with a basic turbo trainer, a riser block, a trainer mat and a sweat towel. A few weeks ago this was £99.99, it's now an even better deal with 54% off at Rutland Cycling. View Deal

Tacx Bushido

Was £549.00 | Now £275.00

The Tacx Bushido is one of the more advanced wheel-on trainers available. Normally this unit would set you back £549.00 but we've spotted a deal at Wiggle that will slash that in half!View Deal

Tacx NEO 2

Was £1199.99 | Now £899.99

Even with the recent launch of the NEO 2T from Tacx, the NEO 2 is still one of the most accomplished turbo trainers on the market. Now reduced by 25% at Chain Reaction Cycles, it's an even better deal. View Deal

E-bikes

E-bikes, love them or loathe them, are here to stay. For as long as they increase the number of time that people spend on bikes, the Cyclingnews team think e-bikes are a positive addition to the world of cycling. That said, not all e-bikes are made equal, a cheap e-bike is unlikely to stand the test of time and ultimately cost more in future. Getting an e-bike on Black Friday is a good way to get a quality product without paying the full asking price.

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL

Was £4499.99 | Now £3099.99

The Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL is a disc braked road e-bike. A carbon fibre aero frameset is fitted with a 250-watt motor that provides assistance. Shimano Ultegra provides the gears and brakes and the bike rolls on Newman wheels. It was at £3399 last week, but now an even better deal with 31% off at Rutland Cycling.View Deal

Lights

Brighten up your Black Friday with some great deals on bike lights. No matter the time of year, or even time of day, if you ride on the roads, it's recommended that you ride with a bike light. It will never be a detriment to your ride, and a flashing LED has been proven to increase your visibility among traffic - which will undoubtedly increase safety. We're expecting huge Black Friday deals on bike lights.

Bontrager Flare RT rear light

Was £44.99 | Now £37.99

This premium light from Bontrager is one of the best that money can buy. Cyclingnews advocates using daytime running lights, so get one (or two) of the Flare RT while the price is right!View Deal

Cateye Volt 1700 front light

Was £179.99 | Now £134.99

One of the brightest road-going lights available with a wide beam that won't simply blind your road-going peers. Buying a light this bright might be considered overkill, but buying a Volt 1700 can be considered an investment in your safety. View Deal

Lezyne Micro 500L & Micro 180L light set

Was £84.99 | Now £33.99

A very bright 'be-seen' light set. This pair from Lezyne will certainly help you stand out among the traffic. With 60% off, there's no excuse to be safe on the roads. View Deal

Power meters

You don't need to be chasing that Cat 1 license to warrant buying a power meter. We've all heard the claims that a power meter is one of the most beneficial training tools, but they can be equally useful for finding imbalances between legs, prevent overworking in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and can even be used when comparing the difference between the aerodynamic efficiency of two positions.



This Black Friday, there are a number of heavy discounts on PowerTap, Stages and other power meters, so here are the best deals we've found today.

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D

Was £379.99 | Now £259.99

Not too long ago, the power meter was reserved for those with the deepest pockets only, with the minimum price being around the £500 mark. However, this price of £259.99 really opens the power meter up to a range of new cyclists. View Deal

PowerTap Power Pedals P2

Was £799.99 | Now £624.99

A dual-sided power meter is great for accurate readings, finding muscular imbalances and providing even more metrics for data-nerds like me to spend hours poring over. View Deal

Wheels

A new pair of road bike wheels can be a pretty hefty investment, so it makes sense to save yourself some cash and take advantage of retailers' Black Friday cycling deals. We're guessing Mavic and Shimano wheels will be available with discounts - especially at the budget end of the market.

Prime RR-50 Carbon Clincher Wheelset

Was £779.99 | Now £449.99

Available in both disc and rim guises, this wheelset is a great Black Friday deal that will get you rolling on carbon wheels on a budget. View Deal

Garmin

If you're on the hunt for a new cycling computer , power meter, light or a smartwatch, Garmin will likely have a product that's perfect for you. We recently concluded in our Garmin Edge 530 review that it is everything you're ever likely to need from a cycling computer, although the touchscreen of the Edge 830 does improve user-friendliness.

Cycling computers are a great addition to any ride. They will help you navigate from A to B, they can count your kilometres, calculate your average speed and, when paired with a heart rate monitor or power meter, can provide insightful performance metrics to improve performance no-end. We think the big electronics retailers such as Walmart (USA), John Lewis (UK) and Amazon will have the best Garmin deals on Black Friday.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus

Was £199.99 | Now £149.99

While this has been superseded by the newer Edge 530, the 520 Plus is a highly capable GPS computer with more features that most of us will ever require. View Deal

Shoes

Need a new pair of cycling shoes this Black Friday? Well, you're in luck! With new innovations being added to cycling shoes every year, it's highly likely that we'll see a huge range of cycling shoes on sale for Black Friday.

With brands such as Giro and Specialized launching a new range of shoes every year, there's a good chance there will be some heavy discounts to be had.

Other accessories

Fizik Superlight Tacky Bar Tape

Was £26.99 | Now £5.99

If you're a fan of adding colour to your bike, and fancy some bright yellow bar tape, you're in luck. The Fizik Superlight Tacky handlebar tape is currently available with 81% off at a mere £4.99. For that price, it's also a worthy investment for anyone looking to use it as the hidden tape on a double-wrapped bar. View Deal

Who will have the best Black Friday cycling deals?

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops and we're certain we'll see a big Black Friday bike sale from the UK-based international retailer. For an overview of what we expect to see from Wiggle, check out our Wiggle Black Friday preview.

Chain Reaction Cycles surprised and pleased cyclists the world over in 2018 by turning Black Friday into Black November. Launching a new set of cycling deals each and every week in the lead up to Black Friday weekend. We expect the same this year.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for. For a detailed run-down of what we expect, check out our Backcountry Black Friday overview.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store, yet retains a number of bricks and mortar stores across the UK. We predict Evans Cycles will be one of the big discounters over Black Friday but here are some current deals to whet your appetite. If you're curious what we think they'll get up to this Black Friday, check out our Evans Cycles Black Friday Preview.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but, in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is great place to look if you're shopping for Black Friday Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart often has a huge Black Friday sale on electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Tredz regularly transforms its website into a Black Friday hub over the weekend. We're unsure what exactly we'll get from the British retailer, but we're confident we'll see deals, lots and lots of Black Friday bike deals!

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operate internationally. When Black Friday rolls around, expect countless considerable deals.

Ribble Cycles, the UK bike brand that also has its own retail store, will undoubtedly use Black Friday to move on some of their 2019 model bikes to make space for 2020 models.

Tweeks Cycles' website says its Black Friday sale will return on the 29th November, but we quite expect their deals to be launched sooner. At least on Monday the 25th.

In addition to all of these, we expect a number of others, including Hargroves Cycles, Cyclestore and Leisure Lakes to drop prices during Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. For 2019, this means Black Friday will be held on November 29th, with Cyber Monday following on December 1st. Both will undoubtedly deliver the best cycling deals you're likely to see all year.