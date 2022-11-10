Black Friday headphones deals: Save on Apple, Sony, Sennheiser and more

There is already a huge selection of Black Friday Headphones deals available, and they are proving to be a popular inclusion on our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals this year.

There's a huge range available from the super-cheap to the best quality noise cancelling options with long battery life. If you're working out indoors over winter, a set of headphones or earbuds will be your best friends, helping to keep you motivated. If you're riding outdoors, keeping an ear open to what's going on is important, but the best cycling headphones are often designed to let you hear your surroundings, not just your music.

So if you're looking for wireless earbuds to add a bit of music into your workouts, or you simply need some noise-cancelling headphones so that your work colleagues don't have to hear your dog barking in the background of your Zoom call (speaking from experience here), the Black Friday headphone deals below have everything you need.

Quick Black Friday headphones deals

As we get into the busy period of Black Friday, prices fluctuate often and products sell out quickly, so in addition to providing you with the best Black Friday headphones deals (as you'll find below), we've also rounded up a quick hitlist of the best places to look, and a broad overview of what they're up to this Black Friday.

If you're after bone-conducting headphones, check out the Shokz Store (opens in new tab) on Amazon, where there's a 30% off Black Friday deal coming up from 18 - 28 November.

Black Friday headphones deals

Best Black Friday headphone deals in the USA

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (first generation) | 11% off at Walmart

(opens in new tab)Was $179.99 | Now $159.00

The AirPods Pro are IPX4 sweat and water resistant and feature noise cancellation. They come with three sizes of tips and offer up to 24 hours of play time thanks to the recharging case.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 45% off at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Was $179.99 | Now $149.99

This mid-level pair of Sony wireless headphones are currently $20 more than we've seen them previously, so right now might not be the best time to buy, but the current price does still represent a hefty saving of 45%. For your money, you get a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones with a few trick features. For example, simply tap your NFC-enabled phone against them and you'll instantly pair and play your music. They'll pair with your Siri / Google, they swivel to fold away, and they'll last for 35 hours between charges.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | 41% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $169.99 | Now $99.99

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are great for those who want to ride outside all day long with music or podcasts for company. They're designed for long-term comfort and the Active Noise Cancellation is great for allowing in sounds from your surroundings.

(opens in new tab) JBL VIBE 200 TWS | 30% off at Walmart

(opens in new tab)Was $49.95 | Now $34.95

If you want a budget pair of headphones, but want to avoid the swathes of unknown brands you're likely to find on Amazon, then JBL is a great brand to consider. Its top-tier options are among the best available, and that tech trickles down to offer great-value headphones to wider audiences. Thanks to this deal, the brand's Vibe 200 TWS is now an even better value than ever.

(opens in new tab) JVC Marshmallow+ In-ear wireless earphones | 50% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $59.99 | Now $29.99

The Marshmallow+ earbuds are IPX5 rated, so they'll cope with your workouts. There are dual microphones and active noise cancelling, while battery life is up to 5 hours. You get three sets of marshmallow foam inserts so you can get a comfortable fit.

(opens in new tab) Philips - A7306 True Wireless Sports earbuds | 44% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $179.99 | Now $99.99

These ear buds from Philips are IP57 rated, so they won't be impacted by sweat and dirt and have over ear hooks to keep them in place. Hook up a heart rate monitor and pair it with a compatible sports app and you'll get real-time updates of your heart rate as you train.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds | 30% off

(opens in new tab)Was $45.99 | Now $32.19

These high-end earbuds have 30% off currently. They are waterproof and can provide up to 7 hours of listening from a single charge.





(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds | 33% off at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Was $149.99 | Now $99.99

A third off the Beats By Dr Dre noise cancelling ear buds with up to 8 hours play time and 24 hours recharge time from the case, which is USB C compatible. They're IPX4 rated, so they'll cope with a not-too-sweaty workout.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Wireless on-ear headphones | 28% off at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Was $149.99 | Now $99.99

Alternatively, go for these wireless on-ear Beats Studio headphones with active noise cancelling and up to 22 hours runtime, or switch off noise cancellation to give you up to 40 hours. A 10 minute charge can provide up to 3 hours runtime.

(opens in new tab) JBL VIBE 100 TWS | 40% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was $49.95 | Now $29.95

Not unlike the Vibe 200 deal above, this deal borrows trickle-down tech and puts it into an affordable package, which is now even better value thanks to Amazon's deal.

(opens in new tab) JVC FX29BT In-ear wireless earphones | 62% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $39.99 | Now $14.99

These wireless in-ear headphones have up to five hours runtime and come with a set each of small and medium memory foam earpieces. Recharge time is 2.5 hours. The three button remote gives you the option to raise or lower volume without needing to access your phone.

(opens in new tab) Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones | 50% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was $19.99 | Now $9.99

We're not going to try to convince you that a wired pair of over-ear headphones are the best choice for riding, particularly outdoors, but if you're after something really affordable from a brand you know and can trust, then we challenge you to do better than a sub-ten-dollar pair from Sony.

(opens in new tab) Apple Airpods Max On-Ear Headphones | 10% off at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Was $499.99 | Now $449.99

Apple's over-ear headphones come with active noise cancelling and spatial audio. You get up to 20 hours runtime between charges and free AppleTV, Apple Music and Apple News+ for up to four months.

Best Black Friday headphone deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds | 13% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Were £229.00| Now £199.00

Rated 5* by What HiFi, these Sony earbuds offer industry-leading selective noise cancellation and are also IPX4 water resistant. There's up to 8 hours playback time with 1.5 hour recharging and they weigh just 14.6g a pair.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | 65% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was £179.00| Now £66.29

With Active Noise Cancellation and a design that's comfortable all day long, these Galaxy buds are great for long rides outdoors, as long as you let the surrounding sounds in so you're not unsafe on the road. They're available with an astonishing 63 per cent discount in white, or a still-impressive 56 per cent saving in black.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | 8% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £219.00| Now £199.97

A posher option from Samsung, the Buds Pro have up to 8 hours battery life and are water and sweat resistant to IPX7 level, so you can be confident that they'll withstand the toughest turbo session. With an impedance of 36 ohms, they're a quality offering.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless foldable Headphones | 28% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was £89.99 | Now £65.00

These headphones from Sennheiser are designed to fold up, so they make a compact package to travel with when not in use. They boast 30 hour battery life and fast charging via USB C.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | 12% off at Argos

(opens in new tab)Was £319.95| Now £279.95

Bose's premium over-ear headphones might be overkill for a turbo session, but they'll serve you well in other situations too. With 24 hour battery life and just 2 hour recharge time, they'll keep you listening, while the premium leather pads will make it a comfortable experience.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | 20% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £349.00| Now £279.00

Another over ear option from Bose, the 700 headphones are IPX4 water and sweat resistant and offer 20 hour battery life. There are 11 different levels of noise cancellation, so you can fine-tune just how much ambient noise you want to let through.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport earbuds | 7% off at Argos

(opens in new tab)Was £149.95| Now £139.95

Possibly a more suitable choice for cyclists, the Sport earbuds are designed to stay put as you work out. They're IPX4 water resistant and offer a five hour battery life.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 130NC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds | 43% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £79.99| Now £44.99

With noise cancelling and up to 10 hours battery life, these JBL earbuds are water and sweat resistant and recharge in 2 hours.

(opens in new tab) JBL Reflect Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds | 43% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £129.99| Now £99.99

Another sweat-resistant option from JBL, these Reflect Pro earbuds offer a step up from the Tunes with adjustable noise cancelling and a higher waterproof rating. There are two microphones, plus a third to cancel out wind noise when you're out riding.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | 38% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was £130.00| Now £79.97

The 35 hour battery life of these Sony wireless headphones should be enough for any adventure. There's a 30mm driver unit for excellent audio quality and noise cancellation too.

(opens in new tab) Akai Dynmix 3 Bone Conducting headphones | 57% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £34.99| Now £14.99

These headphones use bone conducting tech, so that your ear canals remain open to ambient sound. They're also wireless and have a battery life of up to five hours and are IP55 waterproof, so you don't need to worry about being caught in a downpour.

(opens in new tab) LG Tone Free wireless earbuds | 25% off at Currys

(opens in new tab)Was £199.99| Now £149.99

The 9 hour battery life of these LG earbuds is exceptionally long and the case holds enough extra to recharge them twice. They feature Dolby Atmos and are IPX4 rated, so they should be fine for your workouts or outdoor adventures.

Other Black Friday deals for cyclists