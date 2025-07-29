Battle of the brands: Who won with what at the 2025 Tour de France?

A comprehensive tech wrap-up from the men's lap of France

Tour de france
There we have it, another year over, another men's Tour de France done, and there's a lot to unpack.

I'll leave the race analysis for my esteemed colleagues, but here, I'm going to dig into the tech. I will analyse who won with what, which brands were the biggest winners and losers, and try to spot any trends that emerged along the way.

Stage

Winner

Team

Bike

Aero / Lightweight

Wheel brand

Tyre brand

Tyre tech

Groupset brand

1x vs 2x

Stage 1

Mathieu Van der Poel

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Canyon Aeroad

Aero

Shimano

Pirelli

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 2

Jasper Philipsen

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Canyon Aeroad

Aero

Shimano

Pirelli

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 3

Tim Merlier

Soudal-QuickStep

Specialized Tarmac SL8

All-rounder

Roval

Specialized

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 4

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Colnago Y1Rs

Aero

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 5 (ITT)

Remco Evenepoel

Soudal-QuickStep

Specialized Shiv TTT

Aero

Roval

Specialized

Tubeless

Shimano

1x

Stage 6

Ben Healy

EF Education-EasyPost

Cannondale SuperSix Evo

All-rounder

Vision

Vittoria

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 7

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Colnago Y1Rs

Aero

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 8

Jonathan Milan

Lidl-Trek

Trek Madone

All-rounder

Bontrager

Pirelli

Tubeless

SRAM

1x

Stage 9

Tim Merlier

Soudal-QuickStep

Specialized Tarmac SL8

All-rounder

Roval

Specialized

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 10

Simon Yates

Visma-Lease a Bike

Cervelo S5

Aero

Reserve

Vittoria

Tubeless

SRAM

2x

Stage 11

Jonas Abrahamsen

Uno-X Mobility

Ridley Noah Fast

Aero

DT Swiss

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 12

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Colnago Y1Rs

Aero

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 13 (ITT)

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Colnago Y1Rs

Aero

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 14

Thymen Arensman

Ineos Grenadiers

Pinarello Dogma

All-rounder

Princeton Carbonworks

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 15

Tim Wellens

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Colnago Y1Rs

Aero

Enve

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 16

Valentin Paret-Peintre

Soudal-QuickStep

Specialized Tarmac SL8

All-rounder

Roval

Specialized

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 17

Jonathan Milan

Lidl-Trek

Trek Madone

All-rounder

Bontrager

Pirelli

Tubeless

SRAM

1x

Stage 18

Ben O'Connor

Jayco-AlUla

Giant Propel

Aero

Cadex

Cadex

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 19

Thymen Arensman

Ineos Grenadiers

Pinarello Dogma

All-rounder

Princeton Carbonworks

Continental

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 20

Kaden Groves

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Canyon Aeroad

Aero

Shimano

Pirelli

Tubeless

Shimano

2x

Stage 21

Wout Van Aert

Visma-Lease a Bike

Cervelo S5

Aero

Reserve

Vittoria

Tubeless

SRAM

1x

Brand

Stage wins

Colnago

5

Specialized

4

Canyon

3

Cervelo, Pinarello & Trek

2

Cannondale, Giant & Ridley

1

Bianchi, BMC, Cube, Enve, Factor, Lapierre, Look, Merida, Orbea, Van Rysel, Wilier Triestina & X-Lab

0

Bike type

Stage wins

Aero bike

12

Aero all-rounder

8

Time trial bike

1

Pure lightweight bike

0

Groupset brand

Stage wins

Shimano

17

SRAM

4

Campagnolo

0

Wheel brand

Stage wins

Enve

5

Roval

4

Shimano

3

Reserve, Princeton Carbonworks & Bontrager

2

Vision, Cadex & DT Swiss

1

Campagnolo, SwissSide, Newmen, Miche, Black Inc, Oquo, Zipp & Ursus

0

Tyre brand

Stage wins

Continental

8

Pirelli

5

Specialized

4

Vittoria

3

Cadex

1

Hutchinson, Schwalbe

0

Tyre tech

Stage wins

Tubeless

21

Tubular, latex tubes, TPU tubes

0

Chainring configuration

Stage wins

2X

17

1X

4

