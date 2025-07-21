Tour de France cyclists keep drinking cherry juice at the finish line, here's why

We explain the mysterious red liquid being drunk by riders at the finish line

Tadej Pogacar, in the yellow jerse, drinks a red chery juice drink
Tadej Pogačar uses his team sponsor Enervit's Magic Cherry drink after stages (Image credit: Enervit)

In a race as brutal as the Tour de France, which spans three arduous weeks, recovery plays a huge role in day to day performance, so teams are continuously searching for ways to stay fresh and recover more quickly between stages.

One increasingly popular solution in that recovery arsenal is tart cherry juice, made from Montmorency cherries. At the end of stages when we see teams such as Soudal Quick‑Step and EF Education‑EasyPost necking a bottle of dark red liquid, it's cherry juice.

