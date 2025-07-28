'I thought maybe it would never happen' - Florian Lipowitz collects Tour de France Best Young Rider's jersey after taking third overall in Paris

By published

German clinches Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's first podium finish in Tour de France

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s German rider Florian Lipowitz celebrates on the podium with the best young rider&#039;s white jersey after the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Ã‰lysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
,It's been barely two years since Tadej Pogačar could last claim the Best Young Rider's jersey in the Tour de France, but if the four-time overall winner is no longer eligible for the category, after Remco Evenepoel took the white jersey home in 2024, Florian Lipowitz certainly makes for another striking new successor to Pogačar in 2025.

Like Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) last year in Nice, Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was able to claim the third spot on the Paris podium behind Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) as well as the white jersey in his first-ever Tour de France participation.

