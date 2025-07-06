Thieves strike at Tour de France, steal €143,000 worth of bikes from Cofidis

By published

French team scrambles to equip riders before stage 2

Alexis Renard (Cofidis) during stage 2 of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thieves struck the Tour de France and got away with 11 bikes from the Cofidis team truck in the early hours before stage 2 of the 2025 edition, leaving the French outfit scrambling to find enough equipment for their eight riders to start stage 2 from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday.

According to the team, each bike was worth approximately €13,000, bringing the losses to nearly €145,000.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.