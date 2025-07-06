Thieves strike at Tour de France, steal €143,000 worth of bikes from Cofidis

Thieves struck the Tour de France and got away with 11 bikes from the Cofidis team truck in the early hours before stage 2 of the 2025 edition, leaving the French outfit scrambling to find enough equipment for their eight riders to start stage 2 from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday.

According to the team, each bike was worth approximately €13,000, bringing the losses to nearly €145,000.

"In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Cofidis team was the victim of a burglary," the team stated in social media posts. "The door of the workshop truck was forced open, and eleven of our LOOK Cycle bikes were stolen despite the security measures that had been put in place.

"Police officers visited the hotel in the morning to document the offence and begin their investigation. The Cofidis team strongly condemns this act of incivility and calls on the perpetrators to act with civility and responsibility."

It's not the first heist to hit the Tour de France in recent years. Last season, it was the TotalEnergies team who had 11 of their Enve race bikes stolen in the night before stage 12, taking the mechanics' tools as well, making it even harder for them to replace their machines.

At Milan-San Remo last year, Sonny Colbrelli was among a group that was able to foil a theft of the Bahrain Victorious bikes, chasing away around ten young thieves.

Teams take measures to secure their trucks against theft but it hasn't stopped industrious burglars from getting away with 22 of the Italian track team's bikes at the World Championships in 2021. Those bikes were recovered in Romania.

