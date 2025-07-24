'It was the perfect scenario for me to win' – Ben O'Connor plays the game to take long-awaited second Tour de France stage victory

By published

Australian victorious atop Col de la Loze on fifth day of being in the breakaway, after executing a perfect late move

Team Jayco AlUla team&#039;s Australian rider Ben O&#039;Connor celebrates on the podium after winning the 18th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.5 km between Vif and Courchevel Col de la Loze, in the Alps, southeastern France, on July 24, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images)

After several days of trying in this Tour de France, and countless more in his previous two Tours, Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) scored a long-awaited victory on stage 18 of the 2025 race, attacking at just the right moment to take a solo win atop the Col de la Loze.

Like he has done on four other occasions in this race, O'Connor was in the day's main breakaway, but when that was caught over the Col de la Madeleine, he regrouped, reassessed, and didn't give up.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

