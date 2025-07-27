'I'm not setting myself any goals' - Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar non-committal about long-term objectives after fourth overall triumph

By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader 'just speechless' at latest success as he finishes on Tour podium for sixth year running

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Ã‰lysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates his fourth Tour de France overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Tadej Pogačar's seemingly unstoppable run of success extended to a fourth Tour de France triumph in six years on Sunday, you might have thought the Slovenian would be looking at what will be next on his hitlist.

As the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader told reporters after stepping up on the winner's podium for the last time in this year's Tour, he's currently not planning too much in terms of racing.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

