No disappointment as 22-year-old Oscar Onley loses time on podium but exceeds Tour de France expectations in fourth

'It was only yesterday that we started to think about the podium' says team who came to race chasing stage wins, but are closing in on finishing fourth overall

Oscar Onley on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 22-year-old Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), stage 19 of the Tour de France started as a day where he had a lot to gain, possibly, but also almost nothing to lose. He was 22 seconds off moving onto the podium, and still not finding his limits in the mountains. Anything could happen.

At the end of the day, however, whilst he did not lose, he also did not win. Onley faded just towards the top of La Plagne, and a closable 22 seconds turned into a 1:03 gap to third-placed Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who rode for his life to hold onto his spot on the podium.

