2016 WorldTour team bikes guide

Tech specifications for all 18 WorldTour teams

Image 1 of 24

Bikes of the 2016 WorldTour, see them here

(Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 24

The 2016 BMC Racing Team bikes on show

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Team Katusha switch to SRAM and Zipp for 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 bike for 2016

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 5 of 24

Chris Froome will ride the Team Sky’ Pinarello Dogma F8 in 2016

(Image credit: Pinarello)
Image 6 of 24

Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 RSL H1 Iso Speed 700 OCLV in Viper Red

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 7 of 24

The custom-painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS of world champion Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Image 8 of 24

Michael Rogers' Tinkoff Team Specialized S-Works Tarmac.

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Image 9 of 24

Looking down the top tube of Porte's bike

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 24

Marcel Kittel's 2016 EQS Venge.

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Image 11 of 24

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 for 2016

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 12 of 24

The 2016 Bianchi team bikes for LottoNL-Jumbo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 24

The 2016 bikes of IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 24

For now Martin has leftsdome fork for possible position changes

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Image 15 of 24

Jack Bobridge's yellow Trek Madone bike

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 16 of 24

Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac

(Image credit: BreakThrough Media)
Image 17 of 24

The 2016 Katusha team bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

New WorldTour team, and Africa's first, - Dimension Data - brings Cervelo back to the top ranks. We take a look at Nathan Haas' tricked S5

(Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 24

A close look at the 2016 BMC TeamMachine SLR01 of Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: BikeRadar)
Image 20 of 24

The 2016 ride of Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 24

Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Alexander Kristoff's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX proved to be the winning bike last year at Flanders. Could it again in 2016?

(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 23 of 24

Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR

(Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation)
Image 24 of 24

Peter Sagan had two Specialized bikes ready to race: this Tarmac with 26mm tuibulars on 64mm wheels, then a Roubaix with 30mm FMB tubulars on 40mm wheels. The plan was to switch after the first ~100km of racing, before the cobbles began

(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Welcome to Cyclingnews' 2016 WorldTour team bikes guide.

Although none of the 18 WorldTour teams have changed bike sponsors for 2016, there have been several changes in equipment at the top tier of men's professional cycling.

Katusha are one of the team's to change transmission for 2016, joining AG2R La Mondiale on SRAM's eTap electronic road transmission although both squads are in the majority with Shimano supplying the lion's share. Campagnolo can count on Astana, Lotto Soudal and Movistar. FSA was set to enter the market with Etixx-Quick Step and Tinkoff later in the year but both teams will remain on Shimano.

Specialized are once again the top bike supplier in the WorldTour with three teams while Scott and Canyon can count on two teams, leaving 11 other bicycle manufactures to supply one team each. Cervélo returns to WorldTour with Dimension Data while Colnago is the most obvious brand missing from the list.

Cyclingnews has put together a list of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels and components the 18 WorldTour teams will use in 2016. For the cobbled classics there will be slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams use with the added intrigue of which teams will decide on using disc ready frames, effecting its wheel selection and frame model for example.

Cyclingnews has visited various teams' training camps over the winter and has had the chance to take a close look at the new bikes of a range of top riders, including Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01, and Marcel Kittel's Specialized EQS Venge. Our regular pro bike features will also be added to this page across the season so make sure you keep checking back.

2016 WorldTour teams

AG2R LA Mondiale
Bike Manufacturer: Focus
Road bikes (models): Izalco Max
Time trial model: Izalco Chrono
Wheels: Zipp
Components: SRAM

Astana
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Corima
Components: Campagnolo

BMC Racing
Bike Manufacturer: BMC
Road bikes (models): Teammachine SLR01/Timemachine TMR01
Time trial model: BMC TimeMachine
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

Cannondale
Bike Manufacturer: Cannondale
Road bikes (models): SuperSix EVO/Synapse
Time trial model: Slice
Wheels: Mavic
Components: Shimano

Dimension Data
Bike Manufacturer: Cervelo
Road bikes (models): R5/S5
Time trial model: P5
Wheels: Enve
Components: Shimano/Rotor

Etixx QuickStep
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Roval
Components: Shimano

FDJ
Bike Manufacturer: Lapierre
Road bikes (models): Xelius SL/AircodeSL
Time trial model: Aerostorm
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

IAM Cycling
Bike Manufacturer: Scott
Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict
Time trial model: Plasma
Wheels: DT Swiss
Components: Shimano

Lampre-Merida
Bike Manufacturer: Merida
Road bikes (models): Reacto Evo/Scultura
Time trial model: Warp
Wheels: Fulcrum
Components: Shimano/Rotor

Lotto Soudal
Bike Manufacturer: Ridley
Road bikes (models): Helium SL/Noah SL
Time trial model: Dean Fast
Wheels: Campagnolo
Components: Campagnolo

Movistar
Bike Manufacturer: Canyon
Road bikes (models): Ultimate CF SLX/Aeroad
Time trial model: Speedmax CF
Wheels: Campagnolo
Components: Campagnolo

Orica GreenEdge
Bike Manufacturer: Scott
Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict
Time trial model: Plasma
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

Team Giant Alpecin
Bike Manufacturer: Giant
Road bikes (models): TCR Advanced SL/Propel Advanced SL /Defy
Time trial model: Trinity
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

Team Katusha
Bike Manufacturer: Canyon
Road bikes (models): Aeroad CF SLX/Aeroad
Time trial model: Speedmax CF
Wheels: Zipp
Components: SRAM

Team LottoNL Jumbo
Bike Manufacturer: Bianchi
Road bikes (models): OltreXR2/Specialissima
Time trial model: Aquila CV
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

Team Sky
Bike Manufacturer: Pinarello
Road bikes (models): Dogma F8
Time trial model: Bolide
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano

Tinkoff Team
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Roval
Components: Shimano

Trek-Segafredo
Bike Manufacturer: Trek
Road bikes (models): Emonda/Madone/Domane
Time trial model: SpeedConcept
Wheels: Bontrager
Components: Shimano

Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR