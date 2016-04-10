2016 WorldTour team bikes guide
Tech specifications for all 18 WorldTour teams
Welcome to Cyclingnews' 2016 WorldTour team bikes guide.
Although none of the 18 WorldTour teams have changed bike sponsors for 2016, there have been several changes in equipment at the top tier of men's professional cycling.
Katusha are one of the team's to change transmission for 2016, joining AG2R La Mondiale on SRAM's eTap electronic road transmission although both squads are in the majority with Shimano supplying the lion's share. Campagnolo can count on Astana, Lotto Soudal and Movistar. FSA was set to enter the market with Etixx-Quick Step and Tinkoff later in the year but both teams will remain on Shimano.
Specialized are once again the top bike supplier in the WorldTour with three teams while Scott and Canyon can count on two teams, leaving 11 other bicycle manufactures to supply one team each. Cervélo returns to WorldTour with Dimension Data while Colnago is the most obvious brand missing from the list.
Cyclingnews has put together a list of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels and components the 18 WorldTour teams will use in 2016. For the cobbled classics there will be slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams use with the added intrigue of which teams will decide on using disc ready frames, effecting its wheel selection and frame model for example.
Cyclingnews has visited various teams' training camps over the winter and has had the chance to take a close look at the new bikes of a range of top riders, including Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8, Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01, and Marcel Kittel's Specialized EQS Venge. Our regular pro bike features will also be added to this page across the season so make sure you keep checking back.
2016 WorldTour teams
AG2R LA Mondiale
Bike Manufacturer: Focus
Road bikes (models): Izalco Max
Time trial model: Izalco Chrono
Wheels: Zipp
Components: SRAM
Astana
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Corima
Components: Campagnolo
BMC Racing
Bike Manufacturer: BMC
Road bikes (models): Teammachine SLR01/Timemachine TMR01
Time trial model: BMC TimeMachine
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
Cannondale
Bike Manufacturer: Cannondale
Road bikes (models): SuperSix EVO/Synapse
Time trial model: Slice
Wheels: Mavic
Components: Shimano
Dimension Data
Bike Manufacturer: Cervelo
Road bikes (models): R5/S5
Time trial model: P5
Wheels: Enve
Components: Shimano/Rotor
Etixx QuickStep
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Roval
Components: Shimano
FDJ
Bike Manufacturer: Lapierre
Road bikes (models): Xelius SL/AircodeSL
Time trial model: Aerostorm
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
IAM Cycling
Bike Manufacturer: Scott
Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict
Time trial model: Plasma
Wheels: DT Swiss
Components: Shimano
Lampre-Merida
Bike Manufacturer: Merida
Road bikes (models): Reacto Evo/Scultura
Time trial model: Warp
Wheels: Fulcrum
Components: Shimano/Rotor
Lotto Soudal
Bike Manufacturer: Ridley
Road bikes (models): Helium SL/Noah SL
Time trial model: Dean Fast
Wheels: Campagnolo
Components: Campagnolo
Movistar
Bike Manufacturer: Canyon
Road bikes (models): Ultimate CF SLX/Aeroad
Time trial model: Speedmax CF
Wheels: Campagnolo
Components: Campagnolo
Orica GreenEdge
Bike Manufacturer: Scott
Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict
Time trial model: Plasma
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
Team Giant Alpecin
Bike Manufacturer: Giant
Road bikes (models): TCR Advanced SL/Propel Advanced SL /Defy
Time trial model: Trinity
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
Team Katusha
Bike Manufacturer: Canyon
Road bikes (models): Aeroad CF SLX/Aeroad
Time trial model: Speedmax CF
Wheels: Zipp
Components: SRAM
Team LottoNL Jumbo
Bike Manufacturer: Bianchi
Road bikes (models): OltreXR2/Specialissima
Time trial model: Aquila CV
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
Team Sky
Bike Manufacturer: Pinarello
Road bikes (models): Dogma F8
Time trial model: Bolide
Wheels: Shimano
Components: Shimano
Tinkoff Team
Bike Manufacturer: Specialized
Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac
Time trial model: Shiv
Wheels: Roval
Components: Shimano
Trek-Segafredo
Bike Manufacturer: Trek
Road bikes (models): Emonda/Madone/Domane
Time trial model: SpeedConcept
Wheels: Bontrager
Components: Shimano
