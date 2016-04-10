2016 WorldTour team bikes guide

Image 1 of 24 Bikes of the 2016 WorldTour, see them here (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 24 The 2016 BMC Racing Team bikes on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Team Katusha switch to SRAM and Zipp for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 bike for 2016 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 24 Chris Froome will ride the Team Sky’ Pinarello Dogma F8 in 2016 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 6 of 24 Ryder Hesjedal's Trek Madone 9 RSL H1 Iso Speed 700 OCLV in Viper Red (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 24 The custom-painted Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS of world champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 24 Michael Rogers' Tinkoff Team Specialized S-Works Tarmac. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 24 Looking down the top tube of Porte's bike (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 24 Marcel Kittel's 2016 EQS Venge. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 24 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 for 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 24 The 2016 Bianchi team bikes for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 24 The 2016 bikes of IAM Cycling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 24 For now Martin has leftsdome fork for possible position changes (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 24 Jack Bobridge's yellow Trek Madone bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 16 of 24 Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 17 of 24 The 2016 Katusha team bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 New WorldTour team, and Africa's first, - Dimension Data - brings Cervelo back to the top ranks. We take a look at Nathan Haas' tricked S5 (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 24 A close look at the 2016 BMC TeamMachine SLR01 of Rohan Dennis (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 20 of 24 The 2016 ride of Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 24 Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Alexander Kristoff's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX proved to be the winning bike last year at Flanders. Could it again in 2016? (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 24 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 24 of 24 Peter Sagan had two Specialized bikes ready to race: this Tarmac with 26mm tuibulars on 64mm wheels, then a Roubaix with 30mm FMB tubulars on 40mm wheels. The plan was to switch after the first ~100km of racing, before the cobbles began (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Welcome to Cyclingnews' 2016 WorldTour team bikes guide.

Although none of the 18 WorldTour teams have changed bike sponsors for 2016, there have been several changes in equipment at the top tier of men's professional cycling.

Katusha are one of the team's to change transmission for 2016, joining AG2R La Mondiale on SRAM's eTap electronic road transmission although both squads are in the majority with Shimano supplying the lion's share. Campagnolo can count on Astana, Lotto Soudal and Movistar. FSA was set to enter the market with Etixx-Quick Step and Tinkoff later in the year but both teams will remain on Shimano.

Specialized are once again the top bike supplier in the WorldTour with three teams while Scott and Canyon can count on two teams, leaving 11 other bicycle manufactures to supply one team each. Cervélo returns to WorldTour with Dimension Data while Colnago is the most obvious brand missing from the list.

Cyclingnews has put together a list of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels and components the 18 WorldTour teams will use in 2016. For the cobbled classics there will be slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams use with the added intrigue of which teams will decide on using disc ready frames, effecting its wheel selection and frame model for example.

Cyclingnews has visited various teams' training camps over the winter and has had the chance to take a close look at the new bikes of a range of top riders, including Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8, Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01, and Marcel Kittel's Specialized EQS Venge. Our regular pro bike features will also be added to this page across the season so make sure you keep checking back.

2016 WorldTour team bikes guide

Teams Bike Manufacturer Road bikes models Time trial model Wheels Groupset AG2R LA Mondiale Focus Izalco Max Izalco Chrono Zipp SRAM Astana Specialized Venge/S-Works Tarmac Shiv Corima Campagnolo BMC Racing BMC Teammachine SLR01 / Timemachine TMR01 BMC TimeMachine Shimano Shimano Cannondale Cannondale SuperSix EVO/Synapse Slice Mavic Shimano Dimension Data Cervelo R5/S5 P5 Enve Shimano/Rotor Etixx QuickStep Specialized Venge/S-Works Tarmac Shiv Roval Shimano FDJ Lapierre Xelius SL/AircodeSL Aerostorm Shimano Shimano IAM Cycling Scott Foil/Addict Plasma DT Swiss Shimano Lampre-Merida Merida Reacto Evo/Scultura Warp Fulcrum Shimano/Rotor Lotto Soudal Ridley Helium SL/Noah SL Dean Fast Campagnolo Campagnolo (C-Bear bottom brackets) Movistar Canyon Ultimate CF SLX/Aeroad Speedmax CF Campagnolo Campagnolo Orica GreenEdge Scott Foil/Addict Plasma Shimano Shimano Team Giant Alpecin Giant TCR Advanced SL/Propel Advanced SL /Defy Trinity Shimano Shimano Team Katusha Canyon Aeroad CF SLX/Aeroad Speedmax CF Zipp SRAM Team LottoNL Jumbo Bianchi OltreXR2 / Specialissima Aquila CV Shimano Shimano Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 Bolide Shimano Shimano Tinkoff Team Specialized Venge/S-Works Tarmac Shiv Roval Shimano Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda / Madone / Domane SpeedConcept Bontrager Shimano

2016 WorldTour teams

AG2R LA Mondiale

Bike Manufacturer: Focus

Road bikes (models): Izalco Max

Time trial model: Izalco Chrono

Wheels: Zipp

Components: SRAM

Astana

Bike Manufacturer: Specialized

Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac

Time trial model: Shiv

Wheels: Corima

Components: Campagnolo

BMC Racing

Bike Manufacturer: BMC

Road bikes (models): Teammachine SLR01/Timemachine TMR01

Time trial model: BMC TimeMachine

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

Cannondale

Bike Manufacturer: Cannondale

Road bikes (models): SuperSix EVO/Synapse

Time trial model: Slice

Wheels: Mavic

Components: Shimano

Dimension Data

Bike Manufacturer: Cervelo

Road bikes (models): R5/S5

Time trial model: P5

Wheels: Enve

Components: Shimano/Rotor

Etixx QuickStep

Bike Manufacturer: Specialized

Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac

Time trial model: Shiv

Wheels: Roval

Components: Shimano

FDJ

Bike Manufacturer: Lapierre

Road bikes (models): Xelius SL/AircodeSL

Time trial model: Aerostorm

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

IAM Cycling

Bike Manufacturer: Scott

Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict

Time trial model: Plasma

Wheels: DT Swiss

Components: Shimano

Lampre-Merida

Bike Manufacturer: Merida

Road bikes (models): Reacto Evo/Scultura

Time trial model: Warp

Wheels: Fulcrum

Components: Shimano/Rotor

Lotto Soudal

Bike Manufacturer: Ridley

Road bikes (models): Helium SL/Noah SL

Time trial model: Dean Fast

Wheels: Campagnolo

Components: Campagnolo

Movistar

Bike Manufacturer: Canyon

Road bikes (models): Ultimate CF SLX/Aeroad

Time trial model: Speedmax CF

Wheels: Campagnolo

Components: Campagnolo

Orica GreenEdge

Bike Manufacturer: Scott

Road bikes (models): Foil/Addict

Time trial model: Plasma

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

Team Giant Alpecin

Bike Manufacturer: Giant

Road bikes (models): TCR Advanced SL/Propel Advanced SL /Defy

Time trial model: Trinity

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

Team Katusha

Bike Manufacturer: Canyon

Road bikes (models): Aeroad CF SLX/Aeroad

Time trial model: Speedmax CF

Wheels: Zipp

Components: SRAM

Team LottoNL Jumbo

Bike Manufacturer: Bianchi

Road bikes (models): OltreXR2/Specialissima

Time trial model: Aquila CV

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

Team Sky

Bike Manufacturer: Pinarello

Road bikes (models): Dogma F8

Time trial model: Bolide

Wheels: Shimano

Components: Shimano

Tinkoff Team

Bike Manufacturer: Specialized

Road bikes (models): Venge/S-Works Tarmac

Time trial model: Shiv

Wheels: Roval

Components: Shimano

Trek-Segafredo

Bike Manufacturer: Trek

Road bikes (models): Emonda/Madone/Domane

Time trial model: SpeedConcept

Wheels: Bontrager

Components: Shimano

Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR