Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 28 Full Campagnolo on Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 28 Super record on Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 28 Elite bottle cages on Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 28 The teams will use normal bikes for the opening TTT at Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 28 The bar extensions on Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 28 Saddle height dialled in on Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 28 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 28 Front on, Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX with the clip on aero bars (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The 2016 Tour de San Luis will kick off on Monday evening with a 21-kilometre team time trial. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and his fellow rivals went out training on Sunday morning to take a look at the course and to test out their positions and formations.

Quintana, like the other riders, will not be using his team issue time trial bike but, instead, be using a road bike with aero-bar attachments. UCI rules for long-haul races mean that the teams are unable to bring time trial bikes even if they so wished.

For Quintana, his bike of choice is the 2016 Canyon Ultimate CF SLX a bike that he would normally use in the mountains and will be using for the remainder of the race. At just 165cm tall, Quintana rides an extra-small frame. The set up will remain much the same as it is would be in a normal open road stage but with a few minor tweaks. As well as the Canyon T5+ aerobars, Quintana will ride a 54/46, instead of his normal 53/39.

Full specifications

Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX

Stem: Canyon

Handlebar: Canyon H32 Ergo CF – 42cm

Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record 11

Brake / shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 11

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 11

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 11, with Power2Max power meter

Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2 ti

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tubulars: Continental Competition

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Bottle cages: Elite