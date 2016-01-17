Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX - Gallery

The 2016 Tour de San Luis will kick off on Monday evening with a 21-kilometre team time trial. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and his fellow rivals went out training on Sunday morning to take a look at the course and to test out their positions and formations.
Quintana, like the other riders, will not be using his team issue time trial bike but, instead, be using a road bike with aero-bar attachments. UCI rules for long-haul races mean that the teams are unable to bring time trial bikes even if they so wished.
For Quintana, his bike of choice is the 2016 Canyon Ultimate CF SLX a bike that he would normally use in the mountains and will be using for the remainder of the race. At just 165cm tall, Quintana rides an extra-small frame. The set up will remain much the same as it is would be in a normal open road stage but with a few minor tweaks. As well as the Canyon T5+ aerobars, Quintana will ride a 54/46, instead of his normal 53/39.
For a full gallery of the WorldTour bikes of 2016, click here
Full specifications
Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX Stem: Canyon Handlebar: Canyon H32 Ergo CF – 42cm Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record 11 Brake / shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11 EPS Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 11 Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 11 Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 11, with Power2Max power meter Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2 ti Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 Tubulars: Continental Competition Saddle: Fizik Antares Bottle cages: Elite
