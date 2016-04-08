Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) with his farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 3 of 6 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 4 of 6 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 5 of 6 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 6 of 6 Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation)

Since helping Trek to develop the new Domane SLR, Fabian Cancellara has used the bike to win Strade Bianche and come second in the Tour of Flanders. On Sunday, at Paris-Roubaix he will hope to take the fourth victory of his career atop the specially painted frame.

The Domane SLR features a unique mechanism that allows the rider to adjust the amount of flex in the seat tube with a bolt behind the bottom bottle cage. At the Tour of Flanders, Cancellara had the adjustment in the middle - between the Madone-like stiffness and the plush ride of the standard Domane.

The Domane also features a second IsoSpeed setting at the front inside the steerer tube, allowing for a similar adjustment to the stiffness in the front end.

In honour of Cancellara's upcoming retirement, the artists in Trek's paint department decorated the top tube with a special textured treatment to symbolise the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and list off all of Cancellara's podium results in the Hell of the North.

For Paris-Roubaix, Cancellara is using the Pro Endurance Geometry, which has a lower bottom bracket and longer wheelbase.

Trek announced earlier this month the range of Domane SLRs that will be on sale to the public.

Frame: Trek Domane SLR, 58cm

Fork: Trek IsoSpeed carbon

Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm

Handlebar: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm width

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace direct-mount

Brake levers / shifters: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 175mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5

Tubulars: FMB Paris-Roubax, 25mm

Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue

Power meter: None used for the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 186cm (6ft 1in)

Rider's weight: 80kg (176lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 782mm

Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 620mm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 111mm