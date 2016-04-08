Fabian Cancellara's farewell Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane SLR
New textured cobbles on top tube list his six podium results
Since helping Trek to develop the new Domane SLR, Fabian Cancellara has used the bike to win Strade Bianche and come second in the Tour of Flanders. On Sunday, at Paris-Roubaix he will hope to take the fourth victory of his career atop the specially painted frame.
The Domane SLR features a unique mechanism that allows the rider to adjust the amount of flex in the seat tube with a bolt behind the bottom bottle cage. At the Tour of Flanders, Cancellara had the adjustment in the middle - between the Madone-like stiffness and the plush ride of the standard Domane.
The Domane also features a second IsoSpeed setting at the front inside the steerer tube, allowing for a similar adjustment to the stiffness in the front end.
In honour of Cancellara's upcoming retirement, the artists in Trek's paint department decorated the top tube with a special textured treatment to symbolise the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, and list off all of Cancellara's podium results in the Hell of the North.
For Paris-Roubaix, Cancellara is using the Pro Endurance Geometry, which has a lower bottom bracket and longer wheelbase.
Trek announced earlier this month the range of Domane SLRs that will be on sale to the public.
Frame: Trek Domane SLR, 58cm
Fork: Trek IsoSpeed carbon
Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm
Handlebar: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm width
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace direct-mount
Brake levers / shifters: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 175mm, 53/39T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5
Tubulars: FMB Paris-Roubax, 25mm
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue
Power meter: None used for the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 186cm (6ft 1in)
Rider's weight: 80kg (176lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 782mm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 620mm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 111mm
