Dan Martin's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

First look at the Irishman's 2016 racing bike

Dan Martin's Specialized Tarmac road race bike

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Etixx-QuickStep use Roval wheels

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The saddle is atop a long K-Force FSA seat post

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Martin uses a Toupe saddle

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Etixx-QuickStep use Shimano brakes

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The front hub

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Martin like his brake levers low on the bars

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Martin's saddle has a deep groove for comfort

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Etixx-QuickStep use Specialized saddles

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Martin prefers a narrow, classic bar shape

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
A front view of the stem

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
A side view of the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 levers

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
For now Martin has leftsdome fork for possible position changes

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The back end

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The Shimano Dura Ace chainset

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The Tarmac has changable dropouts

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The chunky Dura Ace Di2 front mech

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The bike has a race number holder fitted with the rear brake

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Martins bike is fitted with 60mm Roval wheels

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The Tarmac logo is on the bottom of the seat stays

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Dan Martin flies the flag for Ireland

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The saddle is tipped slightly down

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The FSA seat post is very long on Martin's bike

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
The Specialized Tarmac is UCI approved

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)
Dan Martin will continue to use a Garmin computer

(Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Dan Martin will use a Specialized Tarmac equipped with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears in 2016 after joining the Etixx-QuickStep team.

The Irishman is expected to lead the Belgian team in the Ardennes Classics and target mountain stages in the Tour de France. He showed off his new race bike at the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Spain. This gallery, shot by Brakethrough Media, shows some of the details of the bike, including the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels and FSA bars and seat post. This bike is fitted with black bar tape.

Martin’s bike is a simple black colour with some white stripes on the top and down tube and lots of Specialized and S-Works logos.