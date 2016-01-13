Dan Martin's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

The Irishman is expected to lead the Belgian team in the Ardennes Classics and target mountain stages in the Tour de France. He showed off his new race bike at the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Spain. This gallery, shot by Brakethrough Media, shows some of the details of the bike, including the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels and FSA bars and seat post. This bike is fitted with black bar tape.
Martin’s bike is a simple black colour with some white stripes on the top and down tube and lots of Specialized and S-Works logos.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy