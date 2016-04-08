Trending

Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix bike – Gallery

World champion opts for mechanical Shimano Dura Ace gears

Image 1 of 19

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Roubaix

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Roubaix
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 19

Peter Sagan has opted for wider than usual tyres

Peter Sagan has opted for wider than usual tyres
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 19

Peter Sagan was kitted out with a 53x44 for his Roubaix recon

Peter Sagan was kitted out with a 53x44 for his Roubaix recon
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 19

Fatter 30" tyres for the cobbles of France

Fatter 30" tyres for the cobbles of France
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 19

Peter Sagan is using 40mm rims

Peter Sagan is using 40mm rims
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 19

Peter Sagan has a custom Prologo saddle

Peter Sagan has a custom Prologo saddle
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 19

Just in case anyone wonders who the bike belongs to

Just in case anyone wonders who the bike belongs to
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 19

Custom Look Keo Blade pedals for Peter Sagan

Custom Look Keo Blade pedals for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 19

No Di2 for Peter Sagan but an all-mechanical set-up

No Di2 for Peter Sagan but an all-mechanical set-up
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 19

The Roubaix bike is kitted out with the Dura Ace groupset

The Roubaix bike is kitted out with the Dura Ace groupset
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 19

Rainbow stripes on the rims are a rare bit of colour on Peter Sagan's Roubaix

Rainbow stripes on the rims are a rare bit of colour on Peter Sagan's Roubaix
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 19

No disc brakes here

No disc brakes here
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 19

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 19

There's no fancy point job on the Roubaix, just a black and white scheme

There's no fancy point job on the Roubaix, just a black and white scheme
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 19

Shimano Dura Ace caliper brakes

Shimano Dura Ace caliper brakes
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 19

Peter Sagan has opted for a mechanical gear set-up

Peter Sagan has opted for a mechanical gear set-up
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 19

Peter Sagan's rear chainrings

Peter Sagan's rear chainrings
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 19

Another look at the Zerts inserts

Another look at the Zerts inserts
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 19

The Specialized Roubaix has Zerts vibration dampening inserts

The Specialized Roubaix has Zerts vibration dampening inserts
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Peter Sagan tested his Specialized S-Works Roubaix bike during the Tinkoff team's final reconnaissance ride of the Paris-Roubaix pavé on Friday morning, giving the machine a serious shakedown before Sunday's all-important race.

Related Articles

Peter Sagan's custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac for the Tour of Flanders - Video

Sagan can complete cobbled hat trick with Paris-Roubaix, say Moser, Tafi and Museeuw

Insouciant Sagan leaves Paris-Roubaix result in the hands of the Fates

Paris-Roubaix: Bounce over the cobbles with Peter Sagan - on-board video

The bike was still clean when Cyclingnews captured this gallery of images before the ride but was no doubt covered in dust and mud after the world champion rode the most important sectors of pave between Denain and Carrefour d'Arbe with his Tinkoff teammates.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast on iTunes.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.