Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix bike – Gallery
World champion opts for mechanical Shimano Dura Ace gears
Peter Sagan tested his Specialized S-Works Roubaix bike during the Tinkoff team's final reconnaissance ride of the Paris-Roubaix pavé on Friday morning, giving the machine a serious shakedown before Sunday's all-important race.
The bike was still clean when Cyclingnews captured this gallery of images before the ride but was no doubt covered in dust and mud after the world champion rode the most important sectors of pave between Denain and Carrefour d'Arbe with his Tinkoff teammates.
