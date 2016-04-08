Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix bike – Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Roubaix (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 19 Peter Sagan has opted for wider than usual tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 19 Peter Sagan was kitted out with a 53x44 for his Roubaix recon (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 19 Fatter 30" tyres for the cobbles of France (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 19 Peter Sagan is using 40mm rims (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 19 Peter Sagan has a custom Prologo saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 19 Just in case anyone wonders who the bike belongs to (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 19 Custom Look Keo Blade pedals for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 19 No Di2 for Peter Sagan but an all-mechanical set-up (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 19 The Roubaix bike is kitted out with the Dura Ace groupset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 19 Rainbow stripes on the rims are a rare bit of colour on Peter Sagan's Roubaix (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 19 No disc brakes here (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 19 There's no fancy point job on the Roubaix, just a black and white scheme (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 19 Shimano Dura Ace caliper brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 19 Peter Sagan has opted for a mechanical gear set-up (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 19 Peter Sagan's rear chainrings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 19 Another look at the Zerts inserts (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 19 The Specialized Roubaix has Zerts vibration dampening inserts (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Peter Sagan tested his Specialized S-Works Roubaix bike during the Tinkoff team's final reconnaissance ride of the Paris-Roubaix pavé on Friday morning, giving the machine a serious shakedown before Sunday's all-important race.

The bike was still clean when Cyclingnews captured this gallery of images before the ride but was no doubt covered in dust and mud after the world champion rode the most important sectors of pave between Denain and Carrefour d'Arbe with his Tinkoff teammates.





