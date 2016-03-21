While his Trek-Segafredo teammates had the team issue red and white Madone's between their legs, Cancellara's bike was a grey charcoal with hints of yellow, green and blue to symbolise the coming of Spring. A red SRM PC8 headunit and red front nipple add further splashes of colour, balanced against the white of the Trek,Segafredo and Bontrager wheel logos.
Hidden on first glance at the bike is a blue underside to the top tube with the yellow of the fork tabs and seat clamp drawing in the eyes. On closer examination, the yellow on the forks becomes green and then blue with the effect replicated on the rear chainstays.
On the top tube, there is further colour with a Milan-San Remo race logo near the headset, and recognition of Cancellara's podium results at the Italian monument. Cancellara's 2008 victory is given the blue treatment with his second places from 2011, 2012 and 2014 in yellow and green for his third place from 2013.
Other notable features in the Project One paintjob is 'Spartacus' down near the bottom bracket on the down tube and Madone team issue on the top tube in white.
Have a look through the gallery above for a closer look at Fabian Cancellara's Milan-San Remo Trek Madone.
