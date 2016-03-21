Fabian Cancellara's Milan-San Remo Trek Madone

Image 1 of 22 The 2016 Milan-San Remo Trek Madone of Fabian Cancelara (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 22 Fabian Cancellara Trek Madone is bathed in the sunlight (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 22 An understated splash of colour for Cancellara (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 22 Yellow, green and blue colourways feature on the inside of the forks in a nod to spring (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 22 Fabian Cancellara's 'Spartacus' nickname features near the bottom bracket on the downtube (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 22 A nice big bottom bracket on the Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 22 The yellow tabs on the forks certainly focus the attention of the eyes compared to the charcoal paintjob (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 22 Trek's Project one allows for customised paint jobs whether you're Fabian Cancellara or a Sunday coffee ride specialist (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 9 of 22 The Madone is team issue (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 10 of 22 Graphics on the top tube outline Fabian Cancellara's podium results at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 11 of 22 A centre-pull rear brake features on the Madone (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 12 of 22 Fabian Cancellara's charcoal Trek Madone for his final Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 13 of 22 The spring time colourways of the fork are repeated on the chainstays (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 14 of 22 The Milan-San Remo logo on Cancellara's top tube (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 15 of 22 It's an aero looking stead with the Bontrager Aeolus 7 D3 tubular wheels and integrated stem (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 16 of 22 The Trek Madone of Fabian Cancellara's final Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 17 of 22 Cancellara opted for Bontrager Aeolus 7 D3 tubular wheels (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 18 of 22 Trek's ISOspeed decouple was designed for the Domane but features on the new Madone. Note the integrated race number mount (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 19 of 22 The yellow of the fork and chainstays is matched to the seat clamp (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 20 of 22 Fabian Cancellara's top results at Milan-San Remo: 1st in 2008, 2nd in 2011, 2nd in 2012, 3rd in 2013, 2nd in 2014. (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 21 of 22 The Trek Segafredo logos (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 22 of 22 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Madone for his final Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

For his final Milan-San Remo appearance, Trek-Segafredo presented Fabian Cancellara with a custom painted Trek Madone. The 2008 winner of La Primavera was spotted on board a new Trek Domane at Strade Bianchi, a race he's won three times, but reverted to the aero Madone for the almost 300km monument Saturday.

While his Trek-Segafredo teammates had the team issue red and white Madone's between their legs, Cancellara's bike was a grey charcoal with hints of yellow, green and blue to symbolise the coming of Spring. A red SRM PC8 headunit and red front nipple add further splashes of colour, balanced against the white of the Trek,Segafredo and Bontrager wheel logos.

Hidden on first glance at the bike is a blue underside to the top tube with the yellow of the fork tabs and seat clamp drawing in the eyes. On closer examination, the yellow on the forks becomes green and then blue with the effect replicated on the rear chainstays.

On the top tube, there is further colour with a Milan-San Remo race logo near the headset, and recognition of Cancellara's podium results at the Italian monument. Cancellara's 2008 victory is given the blue treatment with his second places from 2011, 2012 and 2014 in yellow and green for his third place from 2013.

Other notable features in the Project One paintjob is 'Spartacus' down near the bottom bracket on the down tube and Madone team issue on the top tube in white.

Have a look through the gallery above for a closer look at Fabian Cancellara's Milan-San Remo Trek Madone.