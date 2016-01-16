Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Roval wheels (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Shimano brakes (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Shimano brakes (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 23 Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Specialized saddles ( (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 23 The front view of Jungels' Specialized set-up (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Roval wheels (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 12 of 23 Jungles will race with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 14 of 23 Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 15 of 23 Etixx-QuickStep use Roval wheels (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 17 of 23 The back end of the Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 20 of 23 Shimano Dura Ace Di2 for Jungel's rig (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 22 of 23 FSA seat post on Jungels' road machine (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Bob Jungels has moved from Trek Factory Racing to Etixx-Quickstep for 2016 and the Luxembourg rider will race on a Specialized S-Works Tarmac this year. This first look gallery of his new bike was shot at the team’s early-season January training camp in Calpe, Spain.

As with the rest of his teammates, Jungels’ Tarmac bike comes with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears, Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels and FSA bars and seat post.

Jungels, like another Etixx-QuickStep signing, Dan Martin, is expected to help lead the team in the Ardennes Classics during the Spring but the former Trek rider will also have his chance to develop as a stage racer, having impressed during last year’s Tour de France. Jungels will race the Giro d'Italia in 2016.

Cyclingnews will have a full pro bike review of Jungels’ Specialized S-Works Tarmac later this season.

