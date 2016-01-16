Bob Jungels' Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
First look at the Ettix-QuickStep rider's 2016 bike
Bob Jungels has moved from Trek Factory Racing to Etixx-Quickstep for 2016 and the Luxembourg rider will race on a Specialized S-Works Tarmac this year. This first look gallery of his new bike was shot at the team’s early-season January training camp in Calpe, Spain.
Related Articles
As with the rest of his teammates, Jungels’ Tarmac bike comes with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears, Roval Rapide CLX 60 wheels and FSA bars and seat post.
Jungels, like another Etixx-QuickStep signing, Dan Martin, is expected to help lead the team in the Ardennes Classics during the Spring but the former Trek rider will also have his chance to develop as a stage racer, having impressed during last year’s Tour de France. Jungels will race the Giro d'Italia in 2016.
Cyclingnews will have a full pro bike review of Jungels’ Specialized S-Works Tarmac later this season.
See also
- Dan Martin's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
- Chris Froome's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery
- Peter Sagan's 2016 Specialized Venge ViAS - Gallery
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy