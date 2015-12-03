Team Sky's 2016 Pinarello Dogma F8 bike revealed

Trending

Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Pinarello)
Tour de France winning bike from Pinarello

(Image credit: Pinarello)
Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Pinarello)
New colours for the Team Sky’ Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Pinarello)
Chris Froome will ride the Team Sky’ Pinarello Dogma F8 in 2016

(Image credit: Pinarello)
Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F8

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello have unveiled the new colours for Team Sky’s Pinarello Dogma F8 for 2016.

The bike, unchanged from the Tour de France winning ride of 2015, has been given a subtle new set of graphics and colours, while the components, from Shimano, Fizik and Elite, remain the same. The frame remains predominantly matte black but with a blue and white stripe on the seat tube. The Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 was first launched in 2014.

Pinarello have helped steer Team Sky to three Tour de France titles in the last six years with Chris Froome winning in 2013 and again this year. Bradley Wiggins won Team Sky’s first Tour de France title in 2012 and remains on a Pinarello Dogma as part of his Continental squad, Team WIGGINS.

The 2016 season will be the seventh straight year that Team Sky have used Pinarello bikes.

“Three Tour de France in six years, and a huge number of victories and podiums. These results would be enough just to be proud of this team, but the union between Pinarello and Team Sky is much more. Two innovation-oriented companies, to achieve many more victories,” Fausto Pinarello said in a press release.

For a full review of Chris Froome's 2015 Tour de France bike, click here.