Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition - Gallery
American's 2016 bike on show in Argentina
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) made his 2016 racing debut at the recent Tour de San Luis and the American has an important season ahead of him with the Tour de France a firm objective for the summer.
In Argentina Talansky did not start of the final stage but he pushed through almost a week of racing on his 2016 Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition.
Shot my photographer Tim de Waele, Talansky's 2016 bike is built around a 50cm frame, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, and Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels. As with last year, Talansky also uses a Fizik Aliante saddle and Shimano Dura ace pedals.
Specifications:
Frame: Super Six EVO 2 50cm
Seatpost – FSA K Force Carbon 25.4
Stem: FSA OS 99 120"
Handlebars: Energy Compact 42cm
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed, 53/39 chainring
Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ulitimates
Saddle: Fizik Aliante with Kium rails
Pedals: Shimano Dura ace
Crank length: 172.5
