Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Andrew Talansky's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Fizik Aliante R1 saddle and a FSA K-Force seat post (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Talansky rides the Fizik Aliante R1 saddle with Kium rails (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Energy Compact Handlebars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 A front end view of Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 The Super Six EVO 2 frameset with Garmin mounted on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Shimano Dura ace pedals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Talansky runs 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 The colours remain the same on Talansky's road bike for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Cannondale SI SL2 Crankset and matching SRM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 As standard Talansky's name appears on the top tube (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Andrew Talansky's Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Andrew Talansky in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) made his 2016 racing debut at the recent Tour de San Luis and the American has an important season ahead of him with the Tour de France a firm objective for the summer.

In Argentina Talansky did not start of the final stage but he pushed through almost a week of racing on his 2016 Cannondale Super Six EVO Hi-MOD Team edition.

Shot my photographer Tim de Waele, Talansky's 2016 bike is built around a 50cm frame, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, and Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels. As with last year, Talansky also uses a Fizik Aliante saddle and Shimano Dura ace pedals.

Specifications:

Frame: Super Six EVO 2 50cm

Seatpost – FSA K Force Carbon 25.4

Stem: FSA OS 99 120"

Handlebars: Energy Compact 42cm

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed, 53/39 chainring

Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ulitimates

Saddle: Fizik Aliante with Kium rails

Pedals: Shimano Dura ace

Crank length: 172.5