Mikel Landa's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Team Sky's latest recruit Mikel Landa has a brand new Pinarello Dogma F8 to become accustomed to during the season, and has dialled in the measurements during the team's camp in Mallorca.

After two years racing on Specialized frames with Astana, Landa will now be aboard a 50cm Pinarello Dogma F8 for the road races, choosing to go with a frame that is on the small side for his 173cm height, but extending the reach with a 120mm stem. Landa cranked up the saddle height to 69.7cm.

The Spaniard is running 40cm wide handlebars, mounted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers. The Di2 group set includes 170mm cranks with a Stages powermeter. The Dura-Ace wheels are fitted with Continental tyres.

Landa, winner of two stages of the 2015 Giro d'Italia and a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, showed himself as a true general classification contender with a third place in the Giro last season. His only weak point in the Giro was his time trial, where he gave up four minutes to Alberto Contador.

Landa begins his season with the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour of the Basque Country and Giro del Trentino in preparation for his podium ambitions at the Giro d'Italia.