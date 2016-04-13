Ian Stannard's Paris-Roubaix Pinarello Dogma K8-S - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma K8-S in the Team Sky service course following Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 2 of 13 Mud is still splattered on the Dura Ace C50 rim. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 3 of 13 Rear suspension on the Pinarello Dogma K8-S. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 4 of 13 Notes on Stannard's top tube helped him track the cobblestone sectors (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 5 of 13 The water bottle cages also got an extra workout on the cobbles. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 6 of 13 Rear suspension on the Pinarello Dogma K8-S. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 7 of 13 Beefy chainstays help withstand the punishment from Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 8 of 13 Stannard's Fizik saddle helped cushion the bumps. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 9 of 13 No mistaking what tyre to use for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 10 of 13 The Dura Ace power train from Stannard's Paris-Roubaix ride. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 11 of 13 Bladed spokes on carbon rims stood up to the challenge of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 12 of 13 Mud is still splattered on the Dura Ace C50 rim. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 13 of 13 Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma K8-S in the Team Sky service course following Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)

In what some fans have called a thrilling Paris-Roubaix for the ages, Ian Stannard sprinted to third on the Roubaix velodrome out of a group of five that slipped free from the remnants of an earlier selection. The Team Sky Classics specialist tried to come around from the back of the group but didn’t quite have the legs, instead grabbing the final podium spot behind winner Mathew Hayman (Orica-Greenedge) and runner-up Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), the Belgian superstar who was aiming for a record-setting fifth win.

For this photo gallery, Cyclingnews visited the Team Sky service course after the race and snapped some pictures of the still-mud-covered Pinarello Dogma K8-S that Stannard used to cover the 257.5km route and its legendary cobblestone sectors.