Ian Stannard's Paris-Roubaix Pinarello Dogma K8-S - Gallery
Team Sky Classics man rode a rear-suspension frame to third in Hell of the North
In what some fans have called a thrilling Paris-Roubaix for the ages, Ian Stannard sprinted to third on the Roubaix velodrome out of a group of five that slipped free from the remnants of an earlier selection. The Team Sky Classics specialist tried to come around from the back of the group but didn’t quite have the legs, instead grabbing the final podium spot behind winner Mathew Hayman (Orica-Greenedge) and runner-up Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), the Belgian superstar who was aiming for a record-setting fifth win.
For this photo gallery, Cyclingnews visited the Team Sky service course after the race and snapped some pictures of the still-mud-covered Pinarello Dogma K8-S that Stannard used to cover the 257.5km route and its legendary cobblestone sectors.
