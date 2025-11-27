The mighty Exposure MaXx-D is a cheat code for night time gravel riding, but here’s what I’d buy in the Black Friday sales instead

After work, test rides don’t stop here at Cyclingnews just because it’s dark (and cold… and wet). I’ve been testing out the latest Specialized Diverge in the dark, and while I’ve been crashing about in the woods, I’ve been illuminating my way with the ludicrously bright Exposure MaXx-D as part of my testing for my guide to the best bike lights.

It’s truly transformative, with its maximum brightness of 6,000 lumens and ability to automatically increase brightness the faster you ride. It’s allowed me to hit trails at the same speed as I would in broad daylight, and it has a battery life more than enough to cope with extended periods in pitch black… but for gravel, I don’t think you should necessarily buy one. It is amazing, but it’s frankly overkill.

For MTB duties, where the jeopardy is higher and the risk of a surprise tree is higher, I can see the appeal, but on gravel tracks in the forest, you don’t need one that bright. I do, however, understand the appeal of just getting the product with the biggest number. People buy diving watches that can cope with deep-sea conditions only to wear them in the shower, and I have previously purchased a sleeping bag capable of keeping me alive in the Arctic, only to use it (uncomfortably) in the mild British Autumn.

Happily, I can point you towards what you should actually buy amongst the sea of Black Friday Bike Deals, rather than just being a naysayer. Exposure lights are rarely on sale, but this year there are a couple of really fantastic options that I’ve been using alongside the MaXx-D; those being the dazzling Toro, and the slightly more pared-back Race model. The former is a little larger and a little brighter; if you are dodging trees and doing more technical riding, I’d go here, but most of you will probably be just fine with the Race.

Save 19% Exposure Toro Mk16: was £355 now £286.89 at Sigma Sports Three giant LED bulbs, a 36-hour battery life, auto-brightening the faster you go, powerbank capability, a whopping 3,850 lumens, and a build quality that'll survive a nuclear apocalypse. The Toro MK16 is as bright as you'd ever need for fast, technical gravel riding at night. It's still expensive, but Exposure lights rarely go on sale, so it's really the best time to grab one.

Exposure Race Mk19: was £295 now £250.90 at Sigma Sports The Race is very similar to the Toro, but smaller. It has 2 LED bulbs instead of 3, and a max brightness of 2,650 lumens, but it still boasts all the same features as its larger sibling and the same battery life. If your nighttime gravel doesn't involve much singletrack, then this is the one to go for in my opinion.

Sadly, I've not been able to find a comparable deal Stateside. Competitive Cyclist does stock Exposure lights, though, just not these models. You still might find a good one though.

Why are these so good then, and probably more pertinently, what sets them apart from less expensive lights?

Let’s start with the build quality. Exposure lights are legendary in this regard. They’re as close to unkillable as bike lights can get, with beautifully machined alloy bodies awash with heat-dissipating fins and extremely sturdy (if a little fiddly to install) mounts. I’ve had an aftermarket mount fail on a descent, sending my beloved Exposure Strada tumbling down the tarmac at over 60km/h, and it was still on and running when I grabbed it from the path of an oncoming car. It needed some repairs, using Exposure’s also famously good after-sales repair service, but it didn’t die on me. I’ve also heard tales of people losing theirs on 24-hour MTB races in the wilderness and finding them on the next year’s event, still working perfectly.

Build quality doth butter no parsnips when it comes to actually seeing where you’re going, and both the Toro and Race are more than bright enough for the job at hand. The former pumps out 2,650 lumens, with the latter boasting 3,850, but these peaks are only reached in Reflex mode. With Reflex switched on, the light automatically brightens and dims the intensity of the wide, flood beam depending on your speed. More light when you need it on fast descents, and less on slower climbs, conserving battery in the process and keeping your hands firmly on the bars and not fiddling around for the button. It’s subtle, but effective.

Finally, there’s the battery life. There’s a bit of a learning curve when it comes to selecting the modes – you have to load in a package of mode options that the light remembers until you change it, then when riding, you can switch between the 2 or 3 modes you’ve loaded. What it means in practice is that on short rides, you can tune the light to maximise your burn time. Brighter on short rides, and extending out to a full 36 hours at the very extreme. And now, for the first time, charged with USB-C, rather than Exposure's proprietary port, meaning you can also use it as a power bank in a pinch.

