Do you want to start a cycling YouTube channel like me? Well, I've found the camera bundle you need, and the bundles to avoid, too

If you've not noticed, Cyclingnews now has a YouTube channel: Cyclingnews Tech. While we use a professional videographer for some of the shots, the majority of the donkey work is taken care of by me, armed with the brilliantly capable Insta360 Go Ultra. I've used GoPros in the past, and DJI alternatives, but the Go Ultra is what I've landed on as the workhorse for almost everything for several reasons, and if you want to start your own channel, or just up your social media game, then let me explain what makes it so good compared to the competition.

For starters, the actual camera unit, which contains the memory card and lens, can be detached from the main body, meaning that chest cam footage (the gold standard for POV riding in my view) can be done without a horrible, bulky chest mount, freeing you up to actually enjoy your ride unencumbered.

Secondly, the mounts are really good. The pendant is my chosen one for chest footage, which is basically a magnetic necklace, onto which a pivoting mount for the pod snaps onto with a lot of tenacity - I'd have no qualms about riding it over gravel. It works best under a tight jersey or base layer, though, and isn't so adept on baggy clothing. The main unit also has really neat, quick-release mounts for selfie sticks, which I've used for talking to the camera while riding.

The screen also flips up by 180º, meaning you can actually frame up your piece-to-camera shots instead of guessing and hoping you're correctly in the shot. Again, this is really handy if you're using a selfie stick to talk to your audience.

Finally, it shoots in full 4k high definition. For YouTube, we shoot in 4k and 25 frames per second, but you can go up to 60FPS if you wish, as well as using the myriad slow-mo, star trail, and other bonus features.

The good news is that this wonderful little content camera is currently on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale (if you're in the USA), but you need to choose the right bundle to really make the most of it, so I've outlined the best ones to pick at the bottom.

Insta360 Go Ultra: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Small, extremely versatile, and ideal for shooting by bike. The detachable pod is the party piece and is incredibly useful, and the mounts and accessories make shooting by bike an absolute breeze. The only real drawback is that, while the pod is waterproof, the main body of the camera isn't, so if it's raining heavily you'll need to keep that safe in a pocket.

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What bundle should I choose?

Standard bundle, no SD card: Good, you get the brilliant pendant mount, and for everything else, you can just hold it in your hand to get started. You'll need the cheap 'flexi angle mount' if you ride in an aero position, though.

Cycling bundle, no SD card: Also good, but only if you want to make use of a GoPro style three-prong mount under your bike computer, which in my opinion never produces that brilliant a footage, The band-on mount is also quite wobbly and unless you're riding on buttery smooth tarmac, you'll get shaky footage. Again, you'll need the flexi angle mount for roadie shots.

Lifestyle Bundle: Probably more useful than the cycling bundle in my view, as you get a selfie stick and can still mount the pod to a GoPro mount using the quick-release adapter. Plus, you get a reasonably large SD card. As above, best used with the cheap flexi angle mount for chest shots.

Essentials bundle, no SD card: Avoid, the tabletop mount can be achieved easily in other ways, unless you're doing desk-based pieces to camera.

Family bundle, no SD card: Actually really good for riding shots as you get the flexi mount, a remote, and a better selfie stick, plus under-computer mounting opportunities.

Running bundle, no SD card: Avoid, the running mounts are pointless for cycling.

Vlogger bundle, no SD card: Likely overkill. You can achieve most of the output without these bells and whistles.

Premium cycling bundle: Unsurprisingly, a very good package, though you are paying for it, and you can get most of the functionality with the standard bundle and the flexi mount. The ring remote that you wear on your finger and operate with your thumb is really handy if you are filming either on a helmet or under your computer and can't reach the record button easily. You also get a memory card, which helps.