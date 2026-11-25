Winter is just starting to show its teeth with falling temperatures and icy winds kicking in. Your hands are on the frozen front line when it comes to cold weather riding, so it's well worth investing in a decent pair of winter gloves to keep your fingers nice and toasty.

GripGrab's Polaris 2 are our top-rated heavy-duty option in our best winter cycling gloves guide, and right now you can save 23% at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal – it's their lowest price of the year.

Get £22.34 off the GripGrab Polaris 2 winter gloves at Amazon, and pay just £76.66.

While this Amazon Black Friday deal is UK only, US readers can save $11 on a pair at Merlin Cycles.

Buy the GripGrab Polaris 2 winter gloves at Merlin Cycles for $100.13.

The Polaris 2s are warm and waterproof, with Gold-level insulation from Primaloft and a three-layer membrane used in the construction.

The gloves are temperature-rated from -5°C / 2°F to 5°C / 41°F. In testing, CN tech writer Tom found that range to be accurate, as they kept his hands warm on properly cold days last winter.

best price of the year Save 23% (£22.34) GripGrab Polaris 2 gloves: was £99 now £76.66 at Amazon Save 23% Our tester Tom found the GripGrab Polaris 2 winter gloves to be both warm and waterproof on the worst of cold bike rides. Being five-fingered rather than lobster-claw-style, they don't overly hamper using your bike's controls either.

Image 1 of 2 The Polaris 2 are a heavy-duty pair of winter cycling gloves. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) While they add some bulk, they won't overly hamper using your bike's controls. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Tom rates the Polaris 2s as great all-rounders in cold weather. They have a nice length cuff and a nose wipe panel – a winter riding essential. They are also touchscreen compatible – a feature that comes into its own during winter, as your hands can quickly get cold when exposed to the elements.

While Tom has just started breaking out his Polaris 2s on occasional cold days, he heavily relied on them last winter, saying: "I have found them to be very warm and cosy inside. I went through a period of automatically reaching for them for every ride in a recent period of bad weather. Breathability is also very good in my opinion. These are great, heavy-duty winter all-rounders that will look after you in bleak conditions."

The only downside is the price, but Tom reckons these top-quality gloves are well worth investing in. Handily, they are cheaper than usual in this Black Friday cycling deal.

For more savings on top cycling gear, see our main Black Friday bike deals article.