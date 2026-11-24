Connor Swift is one of seven contract extensions at Netcompany-Ineos

Hot on the heels of Egan Bernal’s contract extension, Netcompany-Ineos have announced a handful of other riders who will be staying at the British team into 2027 and beyond.

Former British road champion Connor Swift leads those riders in signing the longest deal, with three extra years taking him to the end of 2029 when he’ll be 34. The deal shows Swift’s value to the team, not as a winner, but as a road captain and leader in the mould of his retiring cousin Ben Swift.

With the other six riders joining Swift, the team’s 2027 roster now numbers 28, leaving them space for one more signing, the limit being 29 for teams with only one neo-pro, or first-year professional.

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Though he has been supported by the team for some time, Spanish prodigy Benjamin Noval is the British squad’s only first year professional, joining the team after an all-conquering UCI Road World Championships, where he won both junior road race and time trial titles.

Of the other contract renewals, the vast majority have added two years to their previous deals. Kim Heiduk, Axel Laurance, Tobias Foss, Brandon Rivera and Sam Watson will all stay with the team until the end of 2028.

Spanish climbing domestique Óscar Rodríguez, who arrived form Movistar in 2024, is the outlier - the 31-year-old added just one year to his contract, keeping him with the team until the end of 2027.

With a total of 13 wins with the team between all seven men, most of the group are not the most prominent, but provide the team’s backbone, with significant experience among them.

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However, two of them will be expected to contribute to the team’s tally of victories, with 2025 British champion Sam Watson, a talented all-rounder and Classics rider winning six times since joining the team in 2025. Frenchman Axel Laurance is a former under 23 World Champion and while he took a year to find his winning form with the team, he won four times in 2026 alone.

"It’s great to have these guys staying with us. Securing strength and depth across the whole squad is a priority if you want to compete throughout the season," said Geraint Thomas, the team’s Director of Racing.

"Each of these riders brings something different, and they’ll all have an important part to play in what we want to achieve. They know the team well and they’re motivated by what we’re building together for next season and beyond,"

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