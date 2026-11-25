Romain Bardet has welcomed his Picnic PostNL DS Matt Winston to the backroom staff at Decathlon CMA CGM

After departing Picnic PostNL in September, Matt Winston has now joined Decathlon CMA CGM's sports management team as a directeur sportif.

The Briton had been part of the staff at Picnic PostNL since 2019, having previously worked at British Continental squad One Pro Cycling. He'll now link up with former Picnic rider Romain Bardet, who has joined Decathlon as sports manager.

Bardet, who raced for the team between 2012 and 2020, will oversee the entire sporting structure of Decathlon, from the WorldTour team down to its development and junior squads. Winston said Bardet played a big part in his decision to join.

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"I'm truly delighted to be joining Decathlon CMA CGM. I had eight wonderful years at Picnic PostNL, and Romain Bardet played a big part in that – we celebrated some great races together," Winston said.

"I'm looking forward to taking on new challenges and discovering a new way of working, and I'm convinced we'll experience many more great moments together. I'll focus on working with the other sports directors and the management team to help the team perform at its best, with high ambitions.

"It's an international team, and I can't wait to get started. I already know some of the team's sports directors, and I’m looking forward to embarking on this new adventure."

Bardet said Winston's experience, in particular supporting sprinters and GC riders, will be invaluable to Decathlon.

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The team will be led on both sides by Paul Seixas and Olav Kooij next season, while other standout names on the squad include Classics men Tiesj Benoot and Oliver Naesen, and new additions Ben O'Connor and Pavel Sivakov.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt Winston to our team. His arrival is fully in line with our commitment to continuing the development of an ambitious, internationally focused project, which was a key factor in his decision to join us," Bardet said.

"After several very successful years at Picnic PostNL, during which he helped develop and support some of the sport’s top talents all the way to the podiums of the Grand Tours, his experience – both in supporting sprinters and general classification leaders – is a true asset to our team."

Lying above Bardet and Winston on the team's backroom staff are CEO Dominique Serieys, director of racing Sebastian Joly, and head of performance Jean-Baptiste Quiclet.

Cyril Dessel, Luke Rowe, Mark Renshaw, and Heinrich Haussler are among the notable names joining Winston among the team's directeur sportifs.

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