Shirin van Anrooij is pictured in action during the UEC Gravel European Championships

Shirin van Anrooij had big plans to start the cyclo-cross season with Canyon-SRAM after coming to a rare agreement to make the transfer from Lidl-Trek two months ahead of schedule.

Now, the Dutch rider will have to don a plain jersey for the first five weeks of her off-road season, Canyon-SRAM announced on Instagram.

"Since joining Canyon-SRAM on Nov. 1, @shirnivananrooij has settled nicely into the team & familiarised herself with new equipment. In accordance with UCI regulations, she'll be registered independently & compete in non-team kit for cyclo-cross races from Nov. 27 until Jan. 1," the team wrote.

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Van Anrooij is due to race alongside new teammate Zoe Backstedt in the first round of the UCI World Cup in Ostrava on Friday and another dozen races, culminating with the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships at the end of January.

However, because her transfer from Lidl-Trek to Canyon-SRAM was not completed in the UCI's mid-season transfer window of August 1-15, her registration with her new team cannot officially take effect until January 1.

Van Anrooij could have been racing in the Canyon-SRAM kit had the team registered a cyclo-cross team separately. Blanka Vas will be racing cyclocross with Lidl-Trek after leaving SD Worx-ProTime.

Registration rules have long plagued professional cycling, resulting in incoming riders being put in the awkward position of wearing plain kits during teams' December training camps, and hiding photo shoots in their new kit under lock and key until the dawn of the new year.

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Last year, UCI Director of Sport Peter Van den Abeele said the federation was working with the riders' union (CPA) to shift the registration date from January 1 to November 1, but the rule change has yet to be implemented.

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