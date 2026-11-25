Black Friday may still be a couple of days away, but the big cycling deals are already delivering genuine bargains. As Cyclingnews' resident deal-hunting guru, I've been tracking the best bike tech prices all year-round.

I can spot a real discount from a mile off, and this early offer on one of the best cycling watches is the real deal.

Grab the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled with $250 off at Amazon US.

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Get the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled with £230 off at Amazon UK.

Right now, the Garmin Fenix 8 has $250 off, down from $1099.99 to $849.99, a new all-time low that undercuts its previous best price of $949.99 from earlier this year.

Until the launch of the Garmin Fenix 9, the Fenix 8 was Garmin's flagship multisport GPS smartwatch. It comes loaded with so many features, it's almost easier to list what it can't do than what it can.

At full price, the Fenix 8 is still one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market, and therefore rarely has significant discounts.

For Black Friday, there is $250 off the 43mm, 47mm and 51mm versions of the Garmin Fenix 8 in its various Amoled and Solar touchscreen options.

Below, I've added the details for the US and UK discounts on the Fenix 8. For anyone looking for a Garmin Black Friday deal on the latest Fenix 9, there is a minimal discount of 9% on its flagship smartwatch. Down to $1,049.99 at Amazon US, however, it remains at full price on Amazon UK.

Black Friday Garmin Fenix 8 US deal

Save 23% ($250) Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm): was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Amazon Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm). A standout addition to the Fenix 8 is its integrated speaker and microphone, unlocking voice control and quick messaging while out on the bike. Your live ride stats pop on the razor-sharp, high-brightness screen, while multi-band GNSS navigation and serious battery endurance keep you covered on all-day epics.

Black Friday Garmin Fenix 8 UK deal

Save 30% (£230.99) Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm): was £779.99 now £549 at Amazon Save £230 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm). For UK Black Friday deal hunters, the saving of 30% equates to an excellent £230 off. There is also £200 off the smaller versions in 43mm and 47mm.

Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking cycling tech, and the Garmin cycling range includes some of the best GPS bike computers, plus the best power meters, smart lights with rearview radar, and, of course, smartwatches.

There are plenty of Black Friday Garmin deals across the cycling range at Amazon, including one of its top-rated cycling computers – the Garmin Edge 1050, reduced to $599.98, with $100 off. Below you'll find the very latest Garmin tech deals from Amazon and other retailers, relevant to your territory and currency.

To take advantage of the Amazon Black Friday cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.