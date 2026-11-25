Cold hands on the bike? These waterproof Japanese work gloves are a winter cycling bargain this Black Friday
I've tested these work gloves, and they combine the waterproofing of a neoprene model with better insulation and breathability
I test winter gloves each year when it gets cold and am always interested in finding the best options for keeping riders' hands comfortable, warm and dry in the winter cold.
I’m yet to ride indoors this winter, and so far have headed out to complete my weekly test rides and training regardless of the weather.
Cycling presents a tricky challenge when it comes to gloves. We want warm, dry hands and good dexterity. Achieving all three things can be tricky.
I’ve been researching the best winter cycling gloves for years, and have identified a pair of affordable alternative options that I think are worth sharing. They are waterproof, heavy-duty insulated gloves that are already favourites in the outdoor space.
US: Get the Show Temres 282-02 gloves for $27.99 at Amazon.
UK: Get the Show Temres 282-02 gloves for £35.53 at Amazon.
I know plenty of riders who refuse to pay $100 for cycling gloves, and I hope this model proves that there are very good options out there that don’t cost the earth.
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Black Friday is on the 27th of November, and the CN Tech team will be bringing you all the best deals we find in our Black Friday bike deals hub.
Let me present the Showa Temres 282-02 glove, popular with outdoor enthusiasts, climbers, fishermen, and anyone working in wet, cold conditions. I first read about these gloves last winter and ordered some this autumn.
Showa invented the first PVC glove in 1952, and the Japanese company specialises in hand protection, producing hundreds of models and over 450 million pairs of gloves annually.
The Temres 282-02 model (I've enjoyed learning the Showa number coding system) comes from the brand's cold weather range and uses the brand's Temres technology,
These are comfy insulated gloves that are waterproof and breathable. Something of a holy grail when it comes to cycling gloves. Hit the link above to dig into the tech, but the gloves' two-layer, seamless construction and grippy polyurethane coating mean they bring something to the table that a lot of cycling-specific gloves don't.
For the money, I think they are a great buy, and they will be handy off the bike as well.
The Temres 282-02 are discounted by 15% in the US.
For under $30, this is a great deal on a pair of gloves that are massively useful for cycling and a range of off-bike uses.
I can see myself riding in them on the bleak, wet days, working in the garden, and clearing snow with them.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
We ordered these gloves at full price before they got a discount.
Hold your hand under a tap, and the water just runs off the gloves due to the polyurethane coating. For long rides in the wet, your hands will be dry and comfortable.
Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.
These gloves will be best in specific conditions, namely cold, wet rides and, for me, ones where you are riding at lower intensity.
If you are going to be out for hours in the wet, they will keep your hands dry. Due to their fit, they will be best under a bigger jacket for me or over if you prefer. The only chink in the armour is the drawstring cuff at the end of the gloves that isn't waterproof. They're not touchscreen compatible either, but that's no big deal for me.
They are soft and cosy inside, but water just runs off them; they are a lot more comfortable than a neoprene option and are nice and warm thanks to the insulation.
I've maxed out the breathability, wearing the gloves for a 40-minute threshold interval, but considering my effort, they didn't do badly at all. If they do get a little wet inside, you will need to pull them inside out to dry them, though.
Summed up, if you are heading out for hours in the rain and/or cold, stop starting or touring; they may just be a secret weapon.
For bike-specific options, check out our guide to the best winter cycling gloves.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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