I test winter gloves each year when it gets cold and am always interested in finding the best options for keeping riders' hands comfortable, warm and dry in the winter cold.

I’m yet to ride indoors this winter, and so far have headed out to complete my weekly test rides and training regardless of the weather.

Cycling presents a tricky challenge when it comes to gloves. We want warm, dry hands and good dexterity. Achieving all three things can be tricky.

I’ve been researching the best winter cycling gloves for years, and have identified a pair of affordable alternative options that I think are worth sharing. They are waterproof, heavy-duty insulated gloves that are already favourites in the outdoor space.

US: Get the Show Temres 282-02 gloves for $27.99 at Amazon.

UK: Get the Show Temres 282-02 gloves for £35.53 at Amazon.

I know plenty of riders who refuse to pay $100 for cycling gloves, and I hope this model proves that there are very good options out there that don’t cost the earth.

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Black Friday is on the 27th of November, and the CN Tech team will be bringing you all the best deals we find in our Black Friday bike deals hub.

Let me present the Showa Temres 282-02 glove, popular with outdoor enthusiasts, climbers, fishermen, and anyone working in wet, cold conditions. I first read about these gloves last winter and ordered some this autumn.

Showa invented the first PVC glove in 1952, and the Japanese company specialises in hand protection, producing hundreds of models and over 450 million pairs of gloves annually.

The Temres 282-02 model (I've enjoyed learning the Showa number coding system) comes from the brand's cold weather range and uses the brand's Temres technology,

These are comfy insulated gloves that are waterproof and breathable. Something of a holy grail when it comes to cycling gloves. Hit the link above to dig into the tech, but the gloves' two-layer, seamless construction and grippy polyurethane coating mean they bring something to the table that a lot of cycling-specific gloves don't.

For the money, I think they are a great buy, and they will be handy off the bike as well.

Save 15% Showa Temres 282-02 : was $32.95 now $27.99 at Amazon The Temres 282-02 are discounted by 15% in the US.

For under $30, this is a great deal on a pair of gloves that are massively useful for cycling and a range of off-bike uses.

I can see myself riding in them on the bleak, wet days, working in the garden, and clearing snow with them.

Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.

Save 14% Showa Temres 282-02: was £41.19 now £35.53 at Amazon We ordered these gloves at full price before they got a discount.

Hold your hand under a tap, and the water just runs off the gloves due to the polyurethane coating. For long rides in the wet, your hands will be dry and comfortable.

Top tip: Order one size up from your usual size.

Image 1 of 3 The gloves can be worn over a jacket and have a long drawstring cuff; the insulation goes right up to the cuff. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Or under one for a sleeker look, they are too big for tight jerseys or arm warmers. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) The insides are fully insulated. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

These gloves will be best in specific conditions, namely cold, wet rides and, for me, ones where you are riding at lower intensity.

If you are going to be out for hours in the wet, they will keep your hands dry. Due to their fit, they will be best under a bigger jacket for me or over if you prefer. The only chink in the armour is the drawstring cuff at the end of the gloves that isn't waterproof. They're not touchscreen compatible either, but that's no big deal for me.

They are soft and cosy inside, but water just runs off them; they are a lot more comfortable than a neoprene option and are nice and warm thanks to the insulation.

I've maxed out the breathability, wearing the gloves for a 40-minute threshold interval, but considering my effort, they didn't do badly at all. If they do get a little wet inside, you will need to pull them inside out to dry them, though.

Summed up, if you are heading out for hours in the rain and/or cold, stop starting or touring; they may just be a secret weapon.

For bike-specific options, check out our guide to the best winter cycling gloves.