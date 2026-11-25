Charly Wegelius has joined Tudor as a DS after leaving EF

Tudor Pro Cycling have announced the addition of Charly Wegelius as a directeur sportif.

The British ex-racer had worked as a DS for EF Education-EasyPost since retiring as a rider in 2011, and was the team's lead director when his departure was announced earlier this month.

He'll now link up with fellow new addition Gaëtan Lemoine plus existing Tudor directors including Marcel Sieberg, Claudio Cozzi, and Matteo Tosatto.

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"Charly Wegelius and Gaëtan Lemoine join Tudor Pro Cycling as Sports Directors from 2027," the team announced on Instagram.

"With extensive experience and a shared commitment to rider development, they will bring valuable expertise to the Team, strengthening our sporting structure and future ambitions."

The team has waved goodbye to former lead DS Ricardo Scheidecker before the Tour de France this year, while Addy Engels has headed back to Visma-Lease a Bike, meaning Wegelius and former Cofidis Women DS Lemoine fill two gaps in Tudor's backroom team for 2027.

EF and Wegelius have yet to comment on his departure from the team, though they have hired experienced Australian DS Matt White, as well as the former British sprinter Dan McLay, to fill out their directing department.

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Tudor racked up 13 victories in 2026, including Marco Brenner's overall win at the Tour de Pologne, his breakaway win on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España, and Stefan Küng's time trial triumph in Spain four days later.

The team ended the year 17th in the UCI rankings and have upgraded their squad for 2027, with Julian Alaphilippe heading for retirement as Arnaud De Lie and Kaden Groves head the incoming list.

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