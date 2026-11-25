Nike's logo appeared on a special-edition Visma kit for the final day of the 2026 Giro d'Italia

Nike has taken a further step back into the world of professional cycling, with the sportswear giant's famous 'Swoosh' logo to appear on the 2027 kit of the Visma-Lease a Bike teams.

Nike has been the off-bike apparel supplier to the Dutch team since the 2025 Tour de France, and the logo has in fact appeared on the jersey and shoes at certain moments in 2026.

However, in what is billed as "an important step forward" in the partnership between Visma-Lease a Bike and Nike, the standard kits for both the men's and women's WorldTour squads will be emblazoned with Nike's logo in 2027.

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This does not mean Nike is actually manufacturing or supplying the kit, or the shoes. That responsibility remains with the Italian brand, Nimbl, which will also have its logo on the jersey.

The team confirmed to Cyclingnews that the Nike logo will appear “high up on the front of the jersey”, as well as on the bib shorts. The shoes will not carry the logo as standard, but there will be more special-edition Nike-branded shoes like the ones worn by Jonas Vingegaard at this year’s Tour de France.

The Nike logo is not just for show, insist the team, with Nike there to "support development" by bringing "expertise in innovation and design" to the table.

"We set a high standard for everything that helps us win, and that includes our kit. Nimbl is a specialist that shares that ambition. Bringing Nike Cycling’s expertise and creativity into the partnership opens up new possibilities for us," said team boss Richard Plugge.

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"Few brands have done as much as Nike to bring sport and athletes to a global audience. We’re proud to bring that experience into our partnership with Nike Cycling and take this next step together. We want to build something together that moves both our team and the sport forward."

Nike continues to inch back into pro cycling

Nike also has a partnership with Demi Vollering and FDJ United-Suez (Image credit: Instagram/Demi Vollering)

Nike is certainly no stranger to professional cycling but has very much faded from view after it dropped its high-profile sponsorship of Lance Armstrong in 2012 amid the doping scandal surrounding the Texan. The previous year, Nike had stopped sponsoring the Tour de France’s iconic leader’s yellow jersey.

The ‘Swoosh’ logo has been glimpsed in the pro peloton, most notably on the feet of Mark Cavendish, a long-time Nike-sponsored athlete.

However, the US brand has steadily started to push further back into the world of pro cycling in recent years. In 2024, the now two-time Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering inked a personal sponsorship deal with Nike, and the brand later joined her FDJ United-Suez team as lifestyle apparel partner.

It’s this off-the-bike partnership – which sees the riders essentially wearing Nike tracksuits while not actually racing their bikes – that has characterised Nike’s involvement in the past couple of years, also supplying Unibet-Rose-Rockets and Uno-X in this way.

It was ahead of the 2025 Tour de France that Visma-Lease a Bike and Nike joined forces. At first, it was simply a leisure-wear deal, but the foundations for this new, expanded partnership were already laid this year.

On the final stage of the Giro d’Italia, Nike’s logo appeared on the sleeve of a special-edition ‘Stardust’ kit as the team celebrated Jonas Vingegaard’s overall victory. Vingegaard himself had to stick to the official race leader’s – strictly Castelli-branded – pink jersey.

At the Tour de France, Vingegaard and others wore Nike-branded shoes during the Grand Départ stages in Barcelona. As will be the case for the team’s jerseys in 2027, both the Nimbl and Nike logos appeared on the shoes.

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